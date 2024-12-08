Michael Jackson's Tragic Last Words Before Overdose Revealed by His Doctor: "Just Make Me..."

15 years after Michael Jackson's untimely death on June 25, 2009, at his Los Angeles home, a chilling revelation about the King of Pop's tragic final moments resurfaced. According to his physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, Jackson's last words were a desperate plea for 'milk,' the term he used for the powerful anesthetic, propofol, which led to his demise.

Michael Jackson died 10 years ago today from a lethal dose of anesthetic propofol. He was 50 years old. His personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/nmOhRHkBdl — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 25, 2019

According to Lad Bible, Dr. Murray, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter for his role in Jackson's passing, recounted in court that the pop icon had begged him for the drug. “Please, please, give me some milk so that I can sleep, because I know that this is all that really works for me,” Murray quoted Jackson as having said. Despite expressing concerns about the risks associated with the drug, Murray agreed to give a dose after Jackson insisted, reportedly saying, "Just make me sleep, doesn’t matter what time I get up."

Happy birthday to the legendary Michael Jackson, who would’ve turned 66 today. pic.twitter.com/WpS5g0RyfB — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2024

Just minutes after administering the propofol, Murray left Jackson’s side briefly to use the restroom. When he returned, the 50-year-old entertainer had stopped breathing. Murray desperately called 911 after discovering the star was in cardiac arrest. Despite their best efforts, Jackson was pronounced dead two hours later. The autopsy confirmed Jackson's death was caused by acute propofol intoxication, compounded by the sedative benzodiazepine.

Michael Jackson's last ever rehearsal just 12 hours before he passed away.#MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/E2vkPJi4Oc — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) June 10, 2024

Murray, who had been staying with Jackson six nights a week to assist with his chronic insomnia, argued in court that Jackson had self-administered an additional dose while he was not in the room. "Jackson self-administered a dose of propofol that, with the lorazepam, created a perfect storm in his body that ultimately killed him," his defense team claimed, according to Tyla. The prosecution held Murray responsible, stating that the misplaced trust Jackson had placed in him cost the singer his life. Murray was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison, although he served less than two.

We Lost The Legendary King Of Music Michael Jackson https://t.co/lo1THnFFUk pic.twitter.com/fkLztVxQA1 — Eli Cas | ᴹ♚ᴶ | 🎄 (@3liCas_) March 2, 2024

At the time of his passing, Jackson was preparing for his much-anticipated This Is It residency at London's O2 Arena. The tour, announced in March 2009, was meant to be Jackson's final curtain call. As per Smooth Radio, standing before an adoring crowd at a press conference, the singer had enthusiastically declared, “This is it, this is the final curtain call. I’ll be performing the songs my fans want to hear.” His fans cheered as Jackson expressed his deep gratitude. He stated, “I love you so much, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

In the wake of his death, conspiracy theories and controversies emerged, with some family members claiming that Jackson was not fit to make public appearances in the months leading up to his tour. His children, Prince and Paris, along with their grandmother Katherine, reportedly suspected that a body double had stood in for the singer during his London announcement.