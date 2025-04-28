Doctor Only Botoxes One Side of Her Face to Show Shocking Results

What does Botox do to your face? We will know just in a minute. In yet another bizarre incident, a doctor injected Botox fillers into only one side of her face in an Instagram video. Dr. Bita Farrell, a popular aesthetic doctor and educator, carried out this brave experiment on her face and shared the results with her followers, which went viral immediately.

On a Botox for migraines commercial it said that you must experience 15 headaches lasting 4 or more hours a month to get Botox treatment. How many people are there having that many headaches & still looking to the medical industry for help? 🤔 — Brooke (@BrookeShilala) April 14, 2025

Botox is a protein derived from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. When used in small doses, it relaxes overactive muscles. In cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery, it helps smooth out lines formed by repeated facial movements. It has become increasingly popular amongst today’s generation and is widely used by celebrities and people who want to correct their facial features.

Meanwhile, in the video, Dr. Farrell explained that she turned herself into “my lab rat” by drawing a line down the center of her face and injecting filler solely into the right side. Dr. Bita explained that she injected her lower face muscles, namely the platysma muscle in the jawline, with Botox, and then two weeks later, she presented her results in the footage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Bita Zadeh Farrell (@drbitaaesthetics)

As per Indy100, the results clearly showcased how the un-injected side of her face moved naturally as she spoke to her audience, in contrast to the injected side, which was visibly pulling the jawline downward. Her face looked quite stiff, and she was unable to lift her cheeks higher. Dr. Farrell said that her nasolabial fold appeared softer, and the marionette shadow was less pronounced.

Later in the caption, she explained that facial muscles pull down on different areas of the face. By injecting and relaxing lower face muscles, Botox helps lift specific muscles, like the platysma and DAO, alongside the zygomaticus (cheek muscles), resulting in a visibly more elevated appearance.

Furthermore, Dr. Bita said that the Botox mentioned above could also reduce a downturned (sad face) mouth, sharpen the jawline, and create fuller cheeks. According to Dr. Farrell, the effects typically last between three and four months and can be achieved using any FDA-approved Neuromodulator.

She also said that Botox or any other cosmetic procedures should be performed in a licensed facility that is FDA-approved. While several Botox and dermatology clinics are on the rise, using top-class marketing techniques to lure customers in, not all of them can be genuine or FDA-approved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Bita Zadeh Farrell (@drbitaaesthetics)

In addition, only FDA- or CDSCO-approved Botox brands should be used, and people should be aware that they should not ask questions about the products (especially the injections) before use. Moreover, a study has recently also revealed that Botox reportedly helped people feel positive and cured depression.

While several therapies have been developed to treat mental disorders, many don’t respond to them despite several attempts and remain depressed throughout their lives. According to the US FDA’s reports, those patients who turned to the FDA-approved cosmetic treatment have experienced less than 1% depressive symptoms after undergoing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABRINA | SAN DIEGO INJECTOR (@nurse.of.beauty)

To get the perfect Botox, start by clearly identifying what you hope to achieve, whether it’s forehead wrinkles, fine lines, enhanced cheeks, or something else. Once your goals are established, determine whether your primary focus is aesthetic enhancement or treating a medical condition.

Rest assured, you can rely on an experienced doctor who can examine a person’s facial anatomy and prioritize your safety and satisfaction during the process.