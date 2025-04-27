Is Botox Treatment Worth A Shot To Treat Depression? Here’s What Plastic Surgeons Want You to Know

Is Botox the answer to treating depression? We’ll find out in a minute. While aging is a natural process of life, as it catches up, fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin are completely normal.

However, Botox has become the new answer to all the side effects of aging. It not only eliminates smile lines to perfect your smile’s appearance but also reportedly makes your features more appealing and youthful.

However, even though millions of people, including celebrities, go through the process, not many people know what Botox is and what it does to the body—in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anmol Chugh, Associate Director at the Plastics and Aesthetics Centre, CK Birla Hospital, and Director at Imperio Clinics in Gurgaon, shared expert insights on Botox and its impact on mental well-being.

According to sources, Dr. Anmol said that Botox is a protein derived from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. When used in small doses, it relaxes overactive muscles. In cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery, it helps smooth out lines formed by repeated facial movements.

It is also reportedly used to treat conditions like migraine, excessive sweating, and muscle spasticity. In India, it’s reportedly sold and used under strict medical supervision, but due to the rise of unqualified injectors and counterfeit products, people are being fooled, and hence, ensuring safety has become more evident.

Furthermore, Dr. Anmol also cleared up a common misconception that using Botox reportedly can cause botulism, a serious illness. In reality, it can only happen if it’s used in very high doses. It can only happen with the right dosage, good technique, and using quality products.

Lihat postingan ini di Instagram Sebuah kiriman dibagikan oleh Allure Magazine (@allure)

Meanwhile, using Botox can also make people happier as it softens frown lines. Moreover, some researchers believe that there’s an evident link between facial expressions and emotions. Plus, Dr. Chugh also mentioned that some studies have even explored Botox as a treatment for depression.

While several therapies have been developed to treat mental disorders, many don’t respond to them despite several attempts and remain depressed throughout their lives. According to the US FDA’s reports, those patients who turned to the FDA-approved cosmetic treatment have experienced less than 1% depressive symptoms after undergoing it.

Consequently, it is important for people seeking cosmetic procedures to inform their doctors about any medical history of depression, anxiety, or related mood disorders. Moreover, to avoid any complications, it is important to choose the right aesthetician or dermatologist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sage Sabey | Aesthetic Injector (@s_ageless_skin)

While several Botox and dermatology clinics are on the rise, using top-class marketing techniques to lure customers in, not all of them can be genuine or FDA-approved. In addition, only FDA– or CDSCO-approved Botox brands should be used, and people should be aware not to ask questions about the products (especially the injections) before use.

Post-botox symptoms like mild bruising, headache, or uneasiness may be common. Still, serious and prolonged symptoms are extremely rare. They should not be an issue if a trained professional has performed the procedure. Therefore, it is always advised to seek professional and medical help in case of any severe signs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABRINA | SAN DIEGO INJECTOR (@nurse.of.beauty)

And as we say, while everyone has the right to achieve their desired body image through artificial means, the best way to embrace and accept yourself is always the natural way!

Note: This article is written only for information as a secondary source, and it’s not a bit of medical advice. Please seek professional help and advice before opting for any surgeries or procedures.