‘Do you have any secret family?’—JD Vance Once Faced this Shocking Question in Front of His Wife

It is no news that the American vice presidential vetting process is a rigorous and grueling one. However, it also turned out to be quite intrusive for the present American VP JD Vance. In an episode of the Full Send Podcast Vance revealed how he had to go through uncomfortable and bizarre questions and that too with his wife Usha Vance sitting beside him.

Vance recalled that he was asked if he had a secret family with another spouse and children in Alaska. He recalled in the podcast that the lawyer had told him that “Well, I’m going to ask some uncomfortable questions.” To which the VP replied, “OK, have at it.”

The lawyer then questioned, “Do you have any secret family?” This naturally took Vance aback and he felt that the question was both bizarre and intrusive. He obviously denied having another family anywhere.

He mentioned in the podcast, “I’m like, ‘Are you serious? Do I have any secret family? Like, what do you mean?” He further added, “He (the lawyer) said, ‘Well, sometimes people will have like another spouse, or they will have like other kids in a place like Alaska.”

Vance’s reply to this was, “Dude, I’ve never even been to Alaska.” Since Usha was sitting right with him, he further added, “Oh, by the way, if I did, I’m not going to admit it in front of my wife.” He also said that in case he did have a secret like that, given the fact that he has kept it hidden for so long only means that there is no reason for him to talk about it now.

He said, “It’s one of those questions where if you’ve gotten to that point in your life and you’re such a dishonest person that you have a secret family in Alaska, I think that most people would just, I assume, hide it at that point.” Vance did have a clear point but the lawyer had to do his job as there have been previous instances of politicians hiding major truths about themselves, which later came to light after investigations.

Usha and JD Vance had met during their Yale days and eventually got married. The couple has three children together. While Usha had not previously been actively involved in politics, currently the couple makes a lot of public appearances together as they have been quite popular among the media and the general population.

