Disturbing Video Shows Diddy Inviting a 13-Year-Old Girl to MTV Afterparty: "Are You Coming to..."

By Shraddha
Published on : 08:00 PST, Oct 28, 2024
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Cover Image Source: Paras Griffin/ Getty Images)

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing 

A troubling video from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards has resurfaced. It shows Sean "Diddy" Combs inviting 13-year-old actress Daveigh Chase to an after-party. The clip, which has gained renewed attention amid Combs' ongoing legal troubles, captures an unsettling moment as the rapper lets out a distinctive laugh after Chase nods in agreement to his invitation.

 

 

In the footage, Combs, wearing a beige suit and holding a drink, approaches Chase during an interview shortly after presenting her with the Best Villain award for her role in The Ring. "Are you coming to the after party tonight?" he asks before breaking into a creepy cackle when she responds affirmatively. The resurfaced video has taken on a darker significance in light of recent allegations against the hip-hop mogul. Combs currently faces serious criminal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, with over 100 civil claims filed against him. As per Radar Online, the 54-year-old rapper is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail multiple times.

 

 

More disturbing still, the video's reemergence coincides with new allegations from an unnamed woman who claims she was raped by Combs and another male celebrity at a VMA after-party in 2000 – when she was also 13 years old. According to court documents, the alleged victim states she was given a "reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice" before feeling "woozy and lightheaded." While Chase has not commented on the resurfaced video, and there is no evidence suggesting anything inappropriate occurred at the 2003 afterparty, the clip has sparked intense discussion on social media. Many users have questioned how such behavior could have gone unchallenged for so long, with one commenting, "Diddy did all this publicly, imagine what happened behind closed doors."

 

 

The mounting allegations against Combs have grown increasingly serious. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has filed 12 lawsuits in the past week alone, representing both male and female alleged victims. Of the 120 potential cases his team has identified, 25 involve underage victims, with the youngest being just nine years old.

Among the most recent accusations is a claim that Combs laced baby oil used at his notorious "Freak Off" parties with date rape drugs. Another lawsuit alleges that he molested a 17-year-old aspiring artist at a Manhattan hotel penthouse in 2022 after promising to "make him a star," as per The Sun

 

 

Despite the mounting evidence against him, Combs' legal team maintains his innocence. "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," his lawyer Erica Wolff stated. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His six children recently released a joint statement defending their father, dismissing what they called "conspiracy theories" and "false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

P. Diddy strikes a pose in the press room backstage during the MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2003. (Cover Image Source: RJ Capak/ Getty Images)
They vowed to "hold onto the truth" as their father faces trial next year. As Combs awaits his May 5, 2025 trial date, investigators continue to piece together evidence spanning decades. The case has even led to collaboration between federal investigators and prosecutors involved in the Tupac Shakur murder case, highlighting the extensive scope of the investigation into Combs' alleged activities.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

