Disturbing 2013 Video Shows MGK Making Creepy Comments About a Minor Kendall Jenner: "Not Waiting..."

An interview from back in 2013, which went viral and drew new outrage, has Machine Gun Kelly in hot water over some unsavory comments he made about then-underage Kendall Jenner; it has left many viewers utterly disgusted and appalled. At the time, Jenner was merely 17. Kelly started his shocking comments directly and unapologetically: "I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner." He further said, "God damn I've said that so many motherf**king times, I hope that I'm snagging that. Don't let me move to LA. Oof, I'm finding her," as per The Independent.

However, a more chilling remark came when Kelly was asked if he wait until Jenner turned 18. "I'm not waiting until she's 18, I'll go now. I'm 23, dog, I'm not like a creepy age, you know what I'm saying?" He further defended his comments by mentioning other celebrities. "Axl Rose was one of the biggest bada**es ever, dated a girl who was 16 and wrote a song on his first album about the girl that was 16. I don't care, say what you want, man, if Kendall Jenner is in your bedroom naked and you're 50, you're going."

The resurfaced clip went viral in no time on TikTok and invited a storm of furious criticism. People on social media were quick to react in disgust to Kelly's comments. "It's the fact that he's done research to back his argument. This isn't the first time someone's told him it's not okay," said one commenter. Another said, "Repulsive – he thinks because he is famous he can mess with kids."

Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

For many, the irksome comments also took an added layer of irony given Kelly's relationship with Megan Fox, who has spoken publicly about her own experiences of being sexualized in Hollywood as a young girl. Fox has previously shared painful memories of being objectified as a teenager, describing Hollywood as a 'horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell.' As such, some social media users pointed out the stark contradiction in Fox's behavior, with one noting, "Megan Fox complained that Hollywood sexualised her at a young age but dates a man like this."

Machine Gun Kelly’s 2012 tweet about Eminem’s daughter Hayley- she was 16 in 2012🤢. MGK and Megan Fox have been pretty quiet amid the arrest of #SeanCombs. Weird! #MachineGunKelly #MeganFox #Diddy pic.twitter.com/2IqIWALNI0 — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) November 3, 2024

This is not the first time Kelly has made inappropriate remarks about minors. He once tweeted about how 'hot' Eminem's then-16-year-old daughter Hailie Jade was, for which Eminem banned him from his Shade 45 radio station. Eminem fueled the matter by mocking him in the lyrics to Not Alike, in which he rapped, "If you wanna come at me with a sub, Machine Gun / And I'm talkin' to you but you already know who the fu*k you are, Kelly / I don't use sublims and sure as fu*k don't sneak-diss / But keep commentin' on my daughter Hailie," as per BuzzFeed News

