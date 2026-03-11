‘Disaster of Epic Proportions’ – Senator Criticizes Trump’s Iran War Strategy After Classified Meeting

Sen. Chris Murphy criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran war on Tuesday after attending a closed-door Senate briefing. He called the administration’s strategy “totally incoherent” and warned that the conflict had already turned into “a disaster of epic proportions.”

Speaking to reporters after the two-hour classified session, Murphy said the briefing solidified his belief that the White House had not clarified why the war was necessary or how it planned to meet its goals.

“I just came from a two-hour, closed-door classified briefing on the war. It just confirmed to me it’s totally incoherent,” Murphy said in an interview with MS Now. He indicated that the administration’s approach was “not likely to achieve any of our stated objectives,” and added, “We have still not yet heard a full explanation as to why this is necessary.”

Murphy also stated, speaking of the Iran conflict, that “This is a disaster of epic proportions. It’s already getting Americans killed. It’s driving up prices here at home.”

Murphy’s criticism coincided with Senate Democrats increasing their calls for public hearings on the war. Reuters reported that six Democratic senators announced they would seek testimony under oath from high-ranking Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Chris Murphy: “I Just came from a two hour, closed door classified briefing on the war. It just confirmed to me it’s totally incoherent. We are not gonna be able to achieve any of our stated objectives … this is a disaster of epic proportions, a 10 day debacle” pic.twitter.com/mjpo3Kl99p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 10, 2026

Sen. Cory Booker mentioned that the group was ready to disrupt normal Senate business if Republicans blocked those hearings. Reuters also noted that both the Senate and House had already turned down Democratic attempts to force debate and votes under the War Powers Act.

Other senators leaving Tuesday’s briefing expressed concern about the possible escalation of the conflict. Reuters reported that Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the United States seemed to be “on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen mentioned that Russia was already assisting Iran with intelligence. According to lawmakers, a series of classified briefings left them with more questions than answers about the war’s cost, duration, and risk of escalation.

No, we should not be taking Putin at his word when he contradicts public reporting that he is helping Iran target Americans. No one leading negotiations with Russia should ever take Putin at his word. https://t.co/hfU0fNOdDp — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) March 10, 2026

The criticism emerged as the Pentagon revealed a higher toll from the conflict. Reuters reported Tuesday that around 140 U.S. service members had been injured since the war began, with eight suffering serious injuries.

The war started on February 28, shortly after a round of negotiations, and the injury count was much higher than previously known. Days before, Gen. Dan Caine stated, “We expect to take additional losses,” while characterizing the campaign as “major combat operations.”

The White House and Pentagon have defended the operation, insisting it will not lead to an open-ended conflict but have failed to explain the ultimate objective. Reuters reported on March 2 that Hegseth said, “This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” while outlining U.S. objectives primarily in military terms, such as destroying Iran’s navy and missile capabilities. On Tuesday, Reuters also reported that the administration was considering additional options to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, as the war disrupted shipping and energy markets.

The domestic political cost is also rising as the publication reported that average U.S. gasoline prices surpassed $3.50 a gallon by Tuesday morning, marking a 17% increase since the conflict began. Analysts warned that $4 gas was possible if the fighting continued.

Murphy specifically pointed to this pressure in his post-briefing comments, arguing that Trump’s war policy was harming Americans both abroad and at home. With public hearings now a key priority for Democrats, the Senate debate over Iran continues as gas prices rise, American soldiers die, and no end goal in sight.