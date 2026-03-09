Donald Trump Defends $100 Oil Prices Amid Iran War: ‘A Very Small Price To Pay’

The global energy industry is currently facing a lot of issues, thanks to the rising tensions in the Middle East after U.S.-Israel’s joint offensive against Iran. However, President Donald Trump has said that this “short-term spike in prices” will be worth the “long-term peace” that it is going to bring.

Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “Short-term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, are a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”

U.S. President Donald Trump: “Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!President DJT.” pic.twitter.com/8hcioRz4Az — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 8, 2026

The chief issue with Iran, as declared by Trump, has reverted to the destruction of the country’s nuclear assets, which the president has claimed is necessary for world peace. Energy authorities in the region have flagged the ongoing conflict as the main reason for prolonged disruption in oil and energy supplies around the world. Qatar’s energy minister has even stated that all oil production might stop in a matter of days.

Trump has made it clear that he is not willing to tap into the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve just yet. Currently, the price of oil has crossed $100 a barrel, a first in the last three and a half years. According to The Mirror US, the cost of living has been climbing for American consumers as the war rages on.

Two of the leading platforms that the Trump-Vance ticket was concerned with were American non-interference and the affordability crisis.

Due to Donald Trump’s reckless war of choice, gas prices have surged to their highest levels in years. His response? “If they rise, they rise.” He couldn’t care less. Today, I demanded Trump release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve IMMEDIATELY to bring relief to… pic.twitter.com/5pITsQSnOk — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2026

Trump also believes that the amount of oil that will be released in the market will heal the spike that the war has caused, pretty quickly. The president told CNBC, “We’ve got a lot of oil. Our country has a tremendous amount. There’s a lot of oil out there. That’ll get healed very quickly.”

The assault on Iran has directly resulted in the shutting down of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused oil prices to skyrocket.

Precautionary cuts have already been announced in response to the blocking of the Strait. Countries around the world are preparing for energy shortages. The last time oil prices were this high was when Russia invaded Ukraine.

As oil production units face renewed threats, and neither Iran nor the United States seems too keen on backing down, the world energy market will likely see a spike that will affect the cost of everyday goods. It remains to be seen if it is indeed a short-term spike or something the world will have to maneuver around long term.