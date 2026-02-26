News

Disabled Minneapolis Woman Arrested at Trump’s State of the Union Address

Published on: February 26, 2026 at 8:42 AM ET

Rahman was a guest of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at the State of the Union address.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Disabled and injured Minneapolis woman Aliya Rahman removed from the State of the Union address
Last month, Minneapolis Woman Aliya Rahman sustained injuries after federal officers violently dragged her out of her car. (Image Source: Democracy Now/ YouTube)

A disabled Minneapolis woman, Aliya Rahman, was arrested at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. The arrest comes after Rahman was dragged from her vehicle last month by ICE agents despite telling them she has a brain injury and is disabled. She attended the State of the Union address as a guest of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

During the address, Rahman stood with others as part of a silent protest. Federal officers forcibly removed her and charged her with “unlawful conduct” and disrupting Congress. Rahman had already sustained shoulder injuries during her January encounter with ICE agents. Despite communicating that to officers, she was detained without consideration for her disabilities.

Rep. Ilhan Omar condemned Rahman’s arrest. Her statement reads: “My guest, Aliya Rahman, stood up silently in the gallery during the president’s speech for a short period of time, part of which other guests were also standing. For that, she was forcibly removed, despite warning officers about her injured shoulders.”

According to a report by The Mirror US, Rahman was taken to a hospital for medical care and later charged with unlawful conduct. Omar criticized the “state of our democracy,” arguing Rahman was arrested for peacefully protesting. She has called for a full explanation of the arrest.

Capitol Police, however, said Rahman was removed for refusing to sit down and failing to obey lawful orders. Rahman could face up to six months in prison and a $500 fine for the misdemeanor charge. She responded that she was arrested for standing, saying attendees could either sit or stand during the State of the Union. She claimed others who were also standing were not arrested.

She also said she was not wearing any pins or buttons and was “much quieter” than the Republicans around her. Rahman, who has a torn rotator cuff, added that she was arrested “so physically.” Because of her injuries, she cannot move her arms. A sergeant intervened during her arrest, prompting officers to get a wheelchair and provide medical care. However, she said they did not stop tugging at her.


“The only reason I can think that they thought me standing silently there was a protest is because by this point my body, unafraid, even if broken, standing and looking at these people in their faces. Well, that must be a protest to you.” Rahman told Democracy Now after her release.

There has been a massive uproar on social media after Rahman was detained. One X user commented, “Another injustice and insult to her! I hope she sues Trump for one billion dollars.” The second one posted, “These people are beyond cruel.” There were some people who were confused about the situation. “Do you know why? I can’t find any reported reason. And I suspect when we hear one, it’ll be flimsy,” asked one concerned netizen.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *