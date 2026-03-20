Dillard Family Says They Were “Shocked and Heartbroken” by Joseph Duggar’s Arrest

Joseph Duggar’s life turned upside down after he confessed to engaging in lewd and inappropriate activities with an underage girl. Following his arrest, his sister Jill Duggar Dillard’s family released a public statement about her brother’s child assault case.

According to the Dillard Family Blog, the family was taken aback to learn about the TLC star’s arrest. They said they learned about the arrest from a text message from a friend, informing them about the media coverage of the arrest. The family friend mentioned that Joseph Duggar had confessed to crimes against a 9-year-old.

The family added that they were “shocked and heartbroken” and condemned his actions. The statement added, “We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved.” They expressed solidarity with the victim and the suffering she endured.

Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Welcomed Fourth Baby Prior to Arrest on Child Molestation Charges https://t.co/hKYihvFe9Q — People (@people) March 19, 2026

The statement continued,

“We love our sister-in-law, Kendra, and our four nieces and nephews and pray that they feel loved and supported during this time as we cannot imagine the indescribable pain they feel as they process and grieve everything.”

The public statement concluded with quotes from Isaiah 1:17 ESV and Psalm 34:18 ESV, symbolizing a commitment to justice and faith. The Duggars found themselves in one controversy after another, with Joseph Duggar charged with “lewd and lascivious behavior.”

According to a post on the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 14-year-old victim voluntarily participated in a forensic interview, reporting that Joseph had violated her numerous times during a 2020 vacation, when she was 9 years old.

Joseph Duggar, 31, has been arrested in Washington County, Arkansas. Allegedly, when he was 25 he SA’d a 9 yo while on vacation & admitted to it to the girl’s father & detectives on Tuesday. Reportedly, this happened on a family vacation which means he is related to the victim. pic.twitter.com/6uleG5Sq67 — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) March 19, 2026

She told investigators that the 31-year-old repeatedly told her to sit on his lap. Sometimes, he even urged her to sit next to him on a couch and cover themselves with a blanket. During this time, he would rub his hands on her thighs and manipulate her into allowing him to touch her private parts. His actions stopped after he apologized for his inappropriate actions.

However, the victim’s father confronted him a day before his arrest. Duggar confessed to being involved in lewd activities with the child in front of the girl’s father and local authorities.

The report mentioned that Joseph was arrested out of state and charged with “Lewd and Lascivious Behavior” involving a victim under 12 years old. He is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County.