Reality TV Alum Joseph Duggar Accused of Crimes Against Minor, Authorities Say

Joseph Duggar’s life has changed dramatically after he was charged with allegedly molesting a child. The “19 Kids and Counting” alum’s mugshot was released by authorities after he allegedly confessed to the acts.

According to an announcement from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, authorities charged Joseph Duggar with “lewd and lascivious behavior,” which included unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Garrett Duggar, 31, who appeared on the TV show “19 Kids and Counting,” was arrested Wednesday for crimes against a minor that allegedly occurred in Panama City Beach.https://t.co/5vRXIuvmcz — moonbreeze (@moonbreeze2) March 19, 2026

He was arrested on March 18, 2026, after a detective working with the Tontitown Police Department contacted authorities. The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview and reported several incidents involving the 31-year-old during a vacation when she was 9 years old.

The report stated the incidents occurred in 2020. She said Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. During the vacation, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. She alleged he touched her inappropriately and continued to touch her thighs. She said the incidents stopped after he apologized for his actions.

Investigators learned the victim’s father confronted Duggar a day before the arrest, after which Duggar allegedly confessed to the father and Tontitown detectives. His arrest follows prior legal issues involving his older brother, Josh Duggar, who was previously accused of molesting minors. According to The New York Times, Duggar’s parents told Fox News that four of the five alleged victims were his sisters.

In 2022, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for downloading child sexual abuse material.

BREAKING: Joseph Duggar, from TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was arrested & charged in Florida with lewd & lascivious m*lestation of a victim under 12. Allegations stem from 2020 incidents in Panama City Beach where he allegedly touched a then-9-y/o girl inappropriately. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hv9bEuSgUM — Reich-Wing Watch (@ReichWingWatch) March 19, 2026

Prosecutors said he downloaded 600 images and seven videos of child sexual abuse material.

A jury found him guilty in December 2021 of receiving child pornography, though a judge later vacated the possession charge. The case drew significant attention to the Duggar family, who distanced themselves from him following his arrest.

TLC pulled the plug on the show in 2015 after the allegations first surfaced, bringing the reality series to an end.