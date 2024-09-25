Diddy's Vague Response to JLo Question in Resurfaced Clip Leaves Fans Flabbergasted After Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence and sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on charges of a sex trafficking and illegal prostitution racket has jolted the entertainment industry to the core. However, a resurfaced video, where his response to a question related to Jennifer Lopez, is now creating waves for the eerie response. The rapper allegedly was asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year about his romantic past. The late-night show host asked the 54-year-old rapper an intimate question about JLo, a Grammy-nominated singer who was Combs' girlfriend for a long time.

Jimmy Kimmel asked, "Hey, speaking of love, I saw a guy on the internet the other day. He said he used to be your security guard. He said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?" For a long time, the rapper remained silent as the crowd cheered for him to answer the question. "Well, this show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here," Diddy quipped.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1

To this, the comedian retaliated by asking further, "It's all about love though, that's not true?" Combs answered, "No! No, you really heard that?" Kimmel clarified, "Yeah, I watched it on the internet. You're telling me I can't believe everything I read?" Combs couldn't believe himself and said, "I don't know what yo talkin' about. Jimmy, I thought we was friends," as reported by the Mirror.

That was psychotic as hell — BaeMonger (@Baemonger) November 18, 2023

The resurfaced video, however, holds great significance today as the former partners are both undergoing legal turmoils in their lives and making headlines lately. Lopez has filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Ben Affleck while Combs' is embroiled in serious sexual offense. Combs and the Dance Again hitmaker were seeing each other back in 1999 before parting their ways in 2001.

But Lopez's mom wasn't really fond of her dating Diddy. Back in 2015, when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, she was asked if she would like to date Combs again. To this, the crowd cheered. However, the singing sensation pointed to her mom who nodded her head in disapproval and said that the chapter was closed now.

Both Lopez and Diddy were once arrested when they fled the scene of a shooting at a nightclub. After getting chased down by the police, Guadalupe Rodríguez (her mom) visited the police station. According to the New York Post, former NYPD Detective Derrick Parker recalled, "Her mother was yelling at J.Lo in Spanish and she was really mad at Jennifer. I heard her say, ‘I told you not to get involved with (him).’" Lopez was then released from custody after spending 14 hours in jail. She was not charged with any crime or nuisance. Soon the couple broke up, and the rest is history.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).