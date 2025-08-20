Diddy’s Twin Daughters Asked to Exit Roller Coaster by White Ride Operator, Sparking Online Debate

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Combs, recently experienced an uncomfortable moment during a visit to the Orange County Fair in Los Angeles. What should have been an ordinary outing turned into a public incident when a White ride operator asked them to leave a roller coaster, drawing attention and sparking various reactions online.

The twins, both 18, were dressed in matching pink sweatsuits and seated on the roller coaster with friends on the evening of Saturday, August 16. Just before the ride began, footage captured the moment a white male ride operator approached the group and gestured for them to exit the ride. Although some verbal exchange took place, it remains unclear what exactly was said between the parties involved.

Sources told TMZ that the reason for the operator’s actions was the twins and their friends ignoring multiple requests to put away their phones. The staff reportedly asked them three times to stop using their phones, but the requests were allegedly disregarded. The ride operator was reportedly heard telling the group, “We won’t refund the fast pass” as the situation escalated.

The incident was recorded by someone waiting in line and quickly spread on social media after being posted by TMZ’s Instagram account. The video attracted mixed reactions where some sympathized with the twins and others blamed them.

One commenter remarked, “They probably acted privileged. But so does every teenager today. Really no news,” while another suggested the situation might have been influenced by their celebrity status: “Probably just cause their daughters of Diddy.”

As Jessie and D’Lila left the ride, some fairgoers were heard applauding, which stirred even more debate online. One observer expressed frustration at the applause, writing, “The fact people clapped as they were leaving.. They’re still kids. What if these were your kids?” The mixed reactions highlighted the delicate balance of public scrutiny faced by children of high-profile figures.

Additional context from sources close to the event revealed that the twins were not banned from the fair. In fact, they were eventually given tickets to ride the same roller coaster later that night. These insiders also described the ride operator as “rude” in demanding the phones be put away.

One social media user expressed empathy pointing out, “Poor girls… Their mom is gone and their dad in jail… And a bunch of miserable grown ppl picking on them….” On the other hand, some commenters urged caution before making assumptions about the twins’ behavior: “They are good girls in spite of what you think of their dad. They should sue the Park period.”

This incident occurred amid a difficult time for the Combs family. Sean “Diddy” Combs remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on two counts related to the Mann Act.

Although acquitted of several charges including racketeering, his sentencing is scheduled for October 3. His legal team is pursuing motions seeking either an acquittal or a retrial.

Throughout this ordeal, Jessie and D’Lila have shown strong support for their father. They were seen attending court during closing arguments, visibly emotional but steadfast. They even returned to court with their older sister Chance, demonstrating a united front amidst the pressures of their father’s highly publicized case.

Despite the ongoing challenges, the twins continue to pursue normal aspects of teenage life. They graduated from high school in May and celebrated their senior prom with matching red dresses, attended by their brothers Justin Combs, Christian Combs, and Quincy Brown.

In addition, Jessie and D’Lila recently launched 12Twinty1, a fashion brand dedicated to inclusivity and youth entrepreneurship, marking their birthday with this new venture.