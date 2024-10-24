Diddy's Resurfaced Comment on Tupac and Biggie's Rivalry Has Fed Suspicions About One Notorious Thing

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

In the midst of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent legal issues, chilling video footage from his past surfaced, shedding fresh light on the fierce rivalry between hip-hop icons Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. In the rediscovered video, Diddy talked about the bitter rivalry between the East and West Coasts that led to many controversies and tragedies; it also made some wonder whether Diddy had any role to play in their deaths. In the said interview, Diddy when Tupac's controversial diss track was released: "When we had got hit with Hit 'Em Up, I had to make the call to Biggie, and I said: 'We not gon' respond, somebody's gon' get hurt if we respond.'"

The Bad Boy Records founder described the impact of Tupac's track, which not only targeted Biggie but also launched scathing attacks on Diddy himself and the entire Bad Boy camp. "Tupac hit us with Hit 'Em Up, and that joint was cold," Diddy admitted in the footage. Combs went further to describe how he and Biggie would take extreme measures when encountering the song at events, even going so far as to 'take their turntable' if it played at parties they attended, as per Daily Express.

Diddy (Sean Combs) at Mansion Nightclub for DJ Khaled's birthday party on November 24, 2004 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julia Beverly)

These revelations have taken on a more sinister bearing given everything that has happened with Diddy over the last few months. In fact, Tupac's family has enlisted renowned New York attorney Alex Spiro to investigate any potential connections between Diddy and the late rapper's tragic passing; Spiro is renowned for representing A-list clients like Jay-Z and Elon Musk. Adding fuel to the speculation, former gang leader Duane 'Keefe D' Davis made some wild claims after being charged with Tupac's death. Davis said Diddy offered him $1 million to take out Tupac but Diddy has always denied having anything to do with the murder, as per Billboard.

Diddy is currently dealing with serious legal issues, and his previous remarks have come back to haunt him. He has been moved to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center pending his trial, which is scheduled for May 2025. He is also facing very serious allegations, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Once regarded as a major figure in the music industry, Diddy's reputation has suffered greatly as a result of more than 100 new allegations that have surfaced.

Recently, Eminem addressed persistent claims in his song, Fuel – Shady Edition, and openly attacked the deaths of Tupac and Biggie, linking it to Diddy. He rapped, "Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effect of Tupac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose card should I clean next? Puff’s? Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’ll have been / Or me mixed up, prepare for me to not choose none of my words carefully." Suffice it to say that investigation into Tupac's death in Las Vegas in September 1996 and Biggie's death in March 1997 has garnered a lot of attention in the wake of Diddy's legal troubles.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).