Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spend Anniversary on Different Coasts Respectively Amid Split Rumors

July 16 marked the second wedding anniversary, of power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, however, neither acknowledged the same on social media nor made any public romantic gestures. Their tumultuous relationship made headlines yet again as the couple spent the day apart, each on different coastlines, adding to the growing speculation surrounding their alleged split.

Lopez, who shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, was seen enjoying a day in the Hamptons, E! News reported. The pop diva donned a beachy outfit featuring white overalls, brown flip-flops, and gold hoop earrings, with her hair styled in a bun. The 54-year-old, notably still wearing her wedding ring, was spotted biking through the scenic New York town and later cruising in a vintage convertible with her manager, Benny Medina.

On the other side of the country, Affleck, who has three children—Violet, Fin, and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, went about his usual routine in Los Angeles. The 51-year-old Argo actor was seen wearing a gray suit and carrying his trademark iced coffee and a black duffel bag. Despite the day's significance, neither Lopez nor Affleck posted anything to mark their anniversary. The Atlas star, who recently shared a video featuring her stepdaughter Violet, chose instead to promote her J.Lo Beauty brand’s deals for Amazon Prime Day, which coincidentally began on their anniversary.

This lack of public acknowledgment aligns with the Justice League actor's preference for privacy. Affleck has previously expressed his desire to keep their relationship off social media, a sentiment he shared during an interview about their 2021 rekindling. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" Affleck explained. "We're just two people with different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Lopez and Affleck got married in Vegas in 2022, an event Lopez detailed in her newsletter, On the JLo, Cosmopolitan reported. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," she said. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

"We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter," Lopez added. "We have kids and we respect each other...We live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

In recent months, Lopez, who has reportedly been living separately from Affleck and listed their $60.8 million home together for sale, has remained silent about her personal life. The diva has refrained from addressing the swirling rumors about their marriage, maintaining a focus on her professional endeavors. When questioned by a journalist about the same at an Atlas press event in May, Lopez responded that they "know better" than to ask such questions.