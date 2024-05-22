Diddy’s Former Partner Says Watching the Cassie Ventura Abuse Video Triggered Her 'Own Trauma'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Misa Hylton, a former partner of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, expressed sympathy for Cassie Ventura following the release of the surveillance footage that showed Diddy physically assaulting Ventura in 2016. The fashion stylist and designer, who has a son, Justin Combs, with the music mogul, took to Instagram on May 21 to share photos of Justin and Diddy's six other children from various relationships. As per Page Six, Hylton noted how the clip struck a chord with her given her past trauma.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paras Griffin

Hylton wrote, "I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma." She added, “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams." The fashion designer subsequently mentioned Jesse and D’Lila, the twin daughters of the founder of Bad Boy Records, whose mother, Kim Porter, passed away in November 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misa Hylton (@misahylton)

She said, “Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.” Hylton's post came after CNN released a disturbing video that showed the billionaire rapper chasing Ventura, whom he had been in a relationship with for a decade, through the corridors of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, wearing only a towel around his waist.

As Ventura attempted to get into an elevator to flee, Diddy seized her by the back of her neck and forcefully threw her to the ground. He proceeded to kick her twice while she remained motionless before dragging her by her sweatshirt. As the video made rounds on social media, Diddy released an apology video on Sunday. On his Instagram, he expressed, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions..." As reported by CNN, he added, “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

He continued, "I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.” However, up until the release of the clip, Diddy had refuted Ventura's accusations of assault in a federal lawsuit she filed earlier. Meanwhile, an attorney for Ventura said, “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt." He added, "He was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false. It shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Sexual Assault: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE(4673)