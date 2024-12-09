Diddy's Ex Kim Porter's Father Addressed Daughter's Death After Disturbing Video: "What He Did..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

The legal storm surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has renewed interest in his tumultuous past, especially the mysterious death of his former partner, Kim Porter. As allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other grave crimes loom over the music mogul, Kim’s father, Jake Porter, gave a chilling warning. A 2016 video, aired by CNN, showed Diddy physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Jake, upon seeing the video, expressed disgust, and stressed, "Aware of [the allegations] from the news. When I saw the video of what he did to Cassie. I was disgusted. I don't really have much to say beyond that. Everyone's innocent until proven guilty I guess, but the truth will come out."

Diddy's former bodyguard, Roger Bonds, says he witnessed Diddy act violently towards Cassie and Kim Porter 4 to 5 times and details a situation where Diddy smacked Kim Porter in a car at the Beverly Hills Hotel.



(🎥 @PiersUncensored ) pic.twitter.com/5cRwVG8xLu — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 20, 2024

As per Irish Star, Kim, a beloved model and actress, tragically passed away in November 2018 at just 47 years old. Official reports cited lobar pneumonia as the cause of her death, yet her father Jake, has expressed doubts about the thoroughness of the investigation, labeling it 'a load of c---'. Kim shared three children with Diddy—son Christian and twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila. She was also the mother of Quincy Brown, whom she had with music producer Al B. Sure!. Porter and Diddy’s on-again, off-again relationship spanned over a decade, from 1994 to 2007.

Jake's criticism coupled with Al B. Sure!’s demand for an independent investigation, has fueled questions about what really happened to Kim. The latter alleged that individuals close to Kim may have tampered with her personal belongings, including her computer and phone, which as per his claims contained critical information. He wrote, “Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bulls**t and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter's tragic murder," as reported by Mirror.

While these claims remain unproven, they have added to an already complex narrative. Diddy was arrested in September 2024 following an FBI raid on his properties. He faces charges of sex trafficking, kidnapping, arson, and racketeering. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies the allegations. He remains in custody without bail, awaiting trial.

Kim's children, now grown, have stood by their father, claiming his innocence. In an unexpected twist, a book claiming to contain Kim’s journal entries surfaced on Amazon. Porter's children swiftly denounced it as fake, stating, "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).