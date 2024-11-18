Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Reveals Kim Porter's Casket Was Ordered 2 Months Before She Died: “How Is It..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In a shocking turn of events, Gene Deal, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former bodyguard, has raised disturbing questions about Kim Porter's 2018 death. His accusations come amid the backdrop of Diddy's recent legal troubles, including charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Deal made a shocking statement during a conversation on The Art of Dialogue podcast. "How do you order a gold casket two months before somebody dies?" Deal questioned, his voice thick with skepticism.

The former bodyguard didn't stop there; he discussed many strange aspects of Porter's passing, including the fact that her official cause of death was lobar pneumonia. "How is it that there were no electronic products or gadgets around Kim? Be her laptop missing her cell phones missing everything is missing—that she could get in touch with her little girls if they [sic] not at home or her friends or family," Deal wondered aloud.

“He probably smothered her to death.” “Allegedly Kim was fine the day before and day of her death.”



Diddy’s former bodyguard on Diddy’s ex Kim Porter dying of pneumonia. pic.twitter.com/SX2PEJCckb — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) September 28, 2024

One detail particularly troubled him: "Kim received a massage for an hour when she's supposed to have full-blown pneumonia. Who gives somebody a massage when they got pneumonia?" Given that Porter appeared to be in excellent health and condition just before her death, many people have raised questions about her death, and several conspiracy theories have gripped the imagination of everyone over concerns of foul play.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters at "The Real White Party" at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mat Szwajkos)

Al B. Sure!, the father of her eldest kid Quincy and Porter's former partner, also expressed similar concerns. He suggested Porter's death might be connected to recent developments, stating she "was taken from us because she was set on course to accomplish what Mrs. Cassie Ventura did by igniting the bonfire." Deal responded to these claims with empathy: "Al B. Sure! doing this shows that he's still got love for Quincy's mother. He still wants to find out the truth because allegedly Kim was fine the day before and the day of her death."

Kim Porter's ex Al B. Sure! suggests Diddy may have been involved in her 2018 death. pic.twitter.com/UHWOXZDJF7 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 24, 2024

The timing of these allegations is particularly significant. This comes at a time when Diddy was already juggling a lot of legal issues, including accusations of mental and physical abuse from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Last month's arrest on charges of sexual abuse and sex trafficking has only intensified scrutiny of the music mogul's past. However, Porter's children have stood firm against these swirling theories. Quincy, Christian, Jessie, and D'Lila issued a joint statement categorically denying any foul play in their mother's death, as per The Wrap. They’re asking everyone to respect their privacy and remember their mom’s legacy because they’re still in pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Combs Twins (@the_combs_twins)

Just this month, Porter's 17-year-old twins shared a touching tribute on the sixth anniversary of her passing. "We can't believe it's been 6 years without you," they wrote beneath a black-and-white photo of their mother holding them as newborns. "We think about you every single second of the day," as per Billboard.

Over 1,000 mourners are gathering at beloved model, actress Kim Porter's funeral in Columbus, GA.



Sean "Diddy" Combs is there and is expected to deliver a eulogy according to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/hDQeUkotGP — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) November 24, 2018

Although Deal's allegations are unverified, they have reignited interest in Porter's untimely death at the age of 47. Her cause of death was first listed as 'deferred' on her death certificate by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. After concluding the investigation, they declared it to be natural. She was reportedly suffering from flu-like symptoms for days before her death.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).