Diddy’s Daughters Face Backlash for Recreating Their Late Mother’s Iconic Photoshoot – “She Ain’t Have No Other Pictures?”

Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, sparked a heated reaction on social media after they recreated one of their late mother Kim Porter’s famous photo shoots. The photos show the twins posing by a pool in Anguilla, just like their mom did 10 years ago.

The pictures reveal a striking resemblance between the sisters and Kim Porter. They captioned the post: “Like mother like daughters. 10 years later can you tell the difference. #foreverkp.”

Their tribute was meant to honor their mom, who passed away seven years ago. She dated Diddy on and off for many years. However, the homage quickly led to strong debates online. When The Shade Room shared the images, many followers criticized them.

One user asked, “SHE AIN’T HAVE NO OTHER PICTURES YA COULD’VE RECREATED????” Others warned the twins to cover up, with comments like, “Bout to send them some turtlenecks & overalls,” and “Where them babies coats at???!?” The criticism focused on the revealing nature of the photos. Yet, the twins had defenders who stood up for them.

One supporter said plainly, “Y’all do know the models as well. It’s a bikini not panties and a bra. Geesh these young ladies can’t catch a break.”

Despite the backlash, D’Lila and Jessie have been making a name for themselves in fashion. They recently walked the runway at New York Fashion Week. They appeared in Ellaé Lisqué’s 10th anniversary show. The twins wore matching purple gowns with sparkling trains and silver strappy heels. They even circled each other on the catwalk, showing off the dramatic flow of their dresses.

Along with modeling, the twins continue to experience typical teenage milestones while drawing the spotlight. At their high school prom held at the Harbor House in Los Angeles, they made a fashionable entrance. They were late to the event but explained, “The party doesn’t start until we walk in. Saved the best for last.” Both wore matching red gowns that caught attention.

Shortly after prom, the twins celebrated their graduation. They posed proudly for photos in cap and gown and later in white asymmetrical dresses. Their elegance impressed many fans who shared images online.

However, not all moments have been smooth. During the summer, the twins were involved in a minor controversy at the Orange County Fair in Los Angeles. They reportedly were made to get down from a roller coaster after refusing several requests to put away their phones. Witnesses recorded the event, showing the twins in matching pink sweatsuits leaving the ride.

Despite the hurdles, the twins have been busy launching their own fashion brand. Over the summer, they started 12Twinty1. The name comes from their birthday, December 21st. It symbolizes boldness and connection, as reported by CTV News. This date also falls six days after their late mother’s birthday, making it especially meaningful.

Their brand not only reflects their personalities but also promotes inclusivity. The twins see this as a way to express themselves beyond modeling. They continue to grow in the fashion world while also supporting their father amidst his legal challenges. Diddy is currently facing ongoing legal issues, with his daughters often present at court appearances.