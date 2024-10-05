Diddy Shared Which Was His ‘Favorite’ Party in a 2006 Interview With Oprah: “I Had the Craziest Mix”

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been detained in Brooklyn after pleading not guilty to sexual abuse and sex trafficking allegations. Following his arrest old videos and pictures from his infamous wild parties have gone viral online. One such resurfaced 2006 clip features the Coming Home rapper revealing to media mogul Oprah Winfrey his favorite party— his first-ever Labor Day white party at his Hamptons home in 1998.

Oprah partied with Kim, Kanye, and Diddy.🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7nEf4ep88U — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) September 19, 2024

“I wanted to strip away everyone’s image and put us all in the same color, and on the same level,” he confessed, Cheat Sheet reported. “I had the craziest mix...some of my boys from Harlem; Leonardo DiCaprio, after he’d just finished Titanic. I had socialites there and relatives from down south. There were 200 people sitting out here, just having a down-home cookout. It lasted until the next morning.”

Sean Combs’ lavish white parties were known to be one of Hollywood’s highly anticipated events. But in the wake of his indictment, many are questioning the music mogul’s comments made in previous interviews.



‘Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak Offs’ now streaming on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/tvjrVyCGvG — Nightline (@Nightline) September 28, 2024

An invitation to the exclusive party in the early 2000s confirmed one's A-list standing in the entertainment industry. The Kardashians, the Hilton's, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Al Sharpton, and Martha Stewart were among the frequent attendees. Combs considered himself the modern-day 'Gatsby' and credited himself for connecting people. “I am the Great Gatsby!” he claimed, adding, “The energy of people. The details. The tone I set as the host...I want everyone eating, and I want to keep their glasses filled.” He added, “I like bringing together people who wouldn’t normally meet.”

“I remember the first party he threw in the Hamptons,” Hilton told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “It was iconic and everyone was there.” “Having an entire party all dressed in white was a stunning sight...And it helps that Diddy looked very handsome in white,” Stewart too shared. The party moved from Hamptons to Beverly Hills over the years. The wild era came to an end in 2009 with the last official White Party held in Los Angeles, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the case against the I Need a Girl rapper is expected to grow watertight with an additional 120 victims alleging sexual assault. Next month, according to Houston attorney, Tony Buzbee, 60 men and 60 women—will file cases. At that time, he added, twenty-five of them were juveniles."When you talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it's shocking," Buzbee said. "Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15."

“This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the United States or anywhere else. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. This conduct has created a mass of individuals who are injured, scared, and scarred,” Buzbee said during a news conference. As per AP News, Combs's attorney, Erica Wolff, meanwhile stated that the performer “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).