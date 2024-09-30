Diddy Served Spiked Food and Drinks At His Wild Parties, Celebrity Photographer Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs's recent arrest has stirred the pot among the people of his controversial orbit. While some are still silent, others are opening up about the inside stories of the music mogul's debauched and wild parties. For instance, a Brazilian-born photo journalist Selma Fonseca told The Sun that Diddy seemingly always served food and drinks mixed with alcohol and/or illicit substances at his soirees.

While speaking to the outlet, Fonseca revealed that she became part of Diddy's wild world in Florida in the late 1990s. "You have to understand, this guy's parties were the best in the world. You name it, champagne, open bar, the best food, and the best people," sketching the scene of the musician's infamous 'freak-off' parties he's been questioned about in the case.

Although she admitted that there were a 'lot of drugs' at Diddy's parties, she also noted that she did not 'know any Hollywood party, or any of these types of parties, especially an afterparty, where people aren't on drugs.' In addition, she said that the women present were not essentially "groupies but just girls who want to have fun and are trying to find a rich guy to marry. What you would call influencers now."

According to the photographer, Diddy's parties appeared no different than a regular celebrity night out except, afterward, guests disappeared into the bedrooms. "I think at the Star Island house it was more private," said Fonseca, who has covered around 2000 high-profile bashes in the course of her career. She also explained how the musician's parties differed from those she's been to; for instance, Diddy always had a bodyguard holding a champagne bottle and she 'heard that supposedly, the champagne had drugs in it.'

On other occasions, she believed Diddy handed out drug-induced drinks and food to his guests as well, including her. "He always had a tray of shots he would give to people. I think those shots had drugs in them. I had one of those shots and got pretty happy. Combs' parties were always very sexual. There were women dressed up very sexy. Even the food was sexual." About her personal opinion of Diddy, Fonseca said, "He's very nice, but he's not very open," adding that there's an air of mystery around the disgraced rapper. "That's why he's wearing glasses all the time, so he doesn't look you in the eyes."

The indictment against Diddy found that he allegedly forced women to engage in 'sex acts with male commercial sex workers' using drugs and would '[masturbate] during, and often electronically record the interactions,' per Us Weekly. It also revealed that when Homeland Security raided his mansions in March, they discovered 'various freak-off' supplies, including 'narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.'

In a 2002 episode of Late Night With Conan O'Brien, Diddy shared his suggestions for throwing a 'killer' party, "Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course," adding that, "You need some water [because] a lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don't have what they need, they're going to leave. Gotta keep them there. Need locks on the doors." This, too, garnered severe backlash on social media when it resurfaced after Diddy's arrest.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).