Hillary Clinton Reacts to Donald Trump’s Georgia Indictment on Live TV: “I Can’t Believe This”

Hillary Clinton has commented on the recent indictment of Donald Trump, appearing to find some satisfaction in the latest news. Nonetheless, she also acknowledged it as a "terrible day" for all Americans. On Monday, August 14, Trump and 18 co-defendants faced charges outlined in a 41-count indictment in Fulton County, Georgia. This indictment followed an inquiry conducted by District Attorney Fani Willis' team. The investigation centered around Trump's endeavors to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the pivotal swing state.

A recording revealed the 45th president exerting pressure on Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, during an official phone call on January 2, 2021. In the call, Trump urged Raffensperger to assist him in locating the necessary 11,780 votes to surpass Joe Biden's slender victory in Georgia's election, according to the Independent.

Also Read: Poll Results Suggest 53% Americans Believe Donald Trump Did ‘Something Illegal’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

As expected, the ex-president maintained his stance that the recent developments were merely an extension of the ongoing "witch hunt" devised by his political adversaries to obstruct his return. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton made an appearance on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC program to share her perspectives on the matter. Apart from her challenges in hiding her evident delight and frequently breaking into hearty laughter, Clinton chuckled, “I can’t believe this,” as she was introduced.

Maddow pointed out that Clinton had previously alerted the nation to the danger Trump posed to democracy and inquired whether there was any sense of satisfaction in seeing her former Republican rival facing prosecution. The Democrat's lightheartedness swiftly vanished as she assumed a serious tone while responding to the inquiry.

.@HillaryClinton joins @maddow after a Georgia grand jury returns indictments in 2020 election probe:



"This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes. The only satisfaction may be that the system is working." pic.twitter.com/E2AlT1aOze — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 15, 2023

Also Read: Can Donald Trump Still Be Elected As The President Despite His 4th Indictment?

As per Washington Press, she expressed that she didn't derive any satisfaction from being vindicated about Trump. Instead, she conveyed that she felt "a profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive." She added, "I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes." She continued, "The only satisfaction may be that the system is working, that all of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies, and his enablers to silence the truth, to try to undermine democracy, have been brought into the light, and justice is being pursued.”

According to Indy100, she further added, “I hope that we won’t have accountability just for Donald Trump and if there are others named in these indictments along with him for their behavior but we will also have accountability for a political party that has just thrown in with all the lies and the divisiveness and the lack of any conscience about what has been done to the country.”

Also Read: First On-Camera Response From Trump on Georgia Indictment: ‘I Have Four of Them Now’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Within a span of only four and a half months, the former President has accumulated a total of four indictments. Towards the end of March, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg brought forth charges consisting of 34 counts of business fraud against him, relating to payments referred to as hush money made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Subsequently, during June and August, special counsel Jack Smith initiated two separate indictments against Trump in a matter of weeks.

The first indictment was tied to his alleged concealment of classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The second stemmed from his unsuccessful efforts to retain power after his loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election, as reported by the New York Post.

References:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/hillary-clinton-trump-indictment-rachel-maddow-b2393248.html

https://washingtonpress.com/2023/08/15/class-act-watch-hillary-clinton-give-her-reaction-to-trump-indictment-live-on-air/

https://www.indy100.com/politics/trump/hillary-clinton-reaction-trump-indictment

https://nypost.com/2023/08/15/hillary-clinton-says-she-feels-profound-sadness-over-trump-indictments/

More from Inquisitr

Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Indicate No Support for Donald Trump’s 2024 Run, Reveals Poll

When Donald Trump Trashed Kim Kardashian in Front of Her Then Husband Kanye