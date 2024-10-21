Diddy Reveals What He Wants His Last Words To Be in Eerie Resurfaced Video: "I Did It..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

As the legal team surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs intensifies, an old clip of the music mogul has resurfaced, casting an eerie shadow over his current predicament. In this footage from a 2017 episode of Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, Diddy, joined by celebrities including La La Anthony and Usher, shared a seemingly light-hearted moment that now feels chilling in retrospect. The exchange took a poignant turn when Diddy was prompted to answer what he wanted his final words to be. Without hesitation, he replied, "I did it."

A 6 year old video resurfaced of #Diddy saying what his last words would be 😵‍💫



So Diddy do it 👀?



🎥: @VH1 pic.twitter.com/qRDqu7Czrb — TeaWithTia (@RealTeaWithTia) October 21, 2024

As per Irish Star, at the time, this comment was perceived as a casual remark, a reflection of the mogul’s larger-than-life persona and his confidence in his achievements. However, in the wake of over 120 lawsuits filed against him, with allegations ranging from conspiracy racketeering to sex trafficking, those words have taken on a darker, more unsettling connotation. Viewers revisiting the clip in light of these allegations have been quick to note the discomfort in the room during Diddy’s response, igniting new interpretations of the moment. One netizen wrote, “This didn’t age well.” In agreement, someone else added, “It hits different now that Diddy is facing these accusations.” Some other internet user added, "Diddy was making Usher feel very uncomfortable."

As Diddy sits behind bars, awaiting his May 2025 trial, the weight of his alleged action looms large. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, but the sheer magnitude of the allegations has kept the public’s attention fixated on the case. The lawsuits, many of which involve allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse over a 20-year period, have been devastating for the hip-hop mogul’s once untouchable legacy. Among the accusations are claims from individuals who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.

As per Mirror, as if the allegations weren’t explosive enough, the legal team representing 120 alleged victims of Diddy revealed another bombshell a while ago. A hotline set up for potential victims received a staggering 12,000 calls in just 24 hours following a press conference. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who leads the charge in representing these victims, expressed, "12,000 calls in about 24 hours…So, our Herculean task is to try to sift through every one of these calls and make sure that we’re identifying those who are victims and those who are witnesses and collect evidence…trying to make sure that when we file the cases … that we include every potentially liable party."

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Mansion Nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida on May 7, 2006. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julia Beverly)

While Diddy’s legal team has strongly denied all allegations, labeling them as meritless and defamatory, the sheer volume of lawsuits and the outpouring of calls to the hotline paint a different picture. Erica Wolff (Diddy’s attorney) remarked in a statement, "As Mr Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).