Diddy Once Showed Up With Guns to Confront His Rival Suge Knight: "Let's End This..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Co-founder of Death Row Records Suge Knight has always been vocal in his criticism of controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. Their conflict began during the hip-hop era of the 1990s and became one of the most popular rivalries in music history. As per the reports, one of the most shocking incidents came up when Combs picked up guns and headed out to confront Knight. Some claim that this could have been their final and violent showdown. This incident was exposed by Cassie Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend, in a bombshell lawsuit.

Suge Knight on "The Late Late Show" on November 19, 2004, in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jesse Grant)

According to court documents, this time there was actual danger involved rather than just a momentary outburst. As reported by FandomWire, the lawsuit detailed a difficult night at Combs' house where he and Ventura were doing drugs. Soon, the calm was shattered when a member of Combs' security crew barged in and confirmed that Knight had been spotted at Mel's Drive-In Diner in Los Angeles. "Mr. Combs began to get dressed, retrieved multiple guns from a safe, and ran out of his home to where he believed Mr. Knight was dining. Ms. Ventura became terrified and began to cry." the lawsuit stated, as reported by Complex.

The part of the lawsuit where Cassie claims Diddy got the drop on Suge knight location at a diner and grabbed every gun in his crib and ran out the door wit his niggas to pull up on Suge.. tells u all u need to know. This whole time I thought Suge had diddy shook.. this lawsuit… pic.twitter.com/flwQjnrnrd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 17, 2023

Combs' ex-head of security, Roger Bonds also described the intense chaos that unfolded as the rapper prepared to confront his rival. He said, “So Puff gathers up the things that he’s gotta gather up, and he pulls up. He comes in a black Cadillac. Puff said, ‘Let’s end this s*** right now.’" Fortunately, before things got out of hand, Combs' security team was able to calm him down and get him to drop the idea of confrontation. The two men are still at odds today, not only because of their previous conflicts but also because of their respective legal battles. Knight, who is well versed in prison life, has also provided his critical analysis of Combs' legal battle.

Suge Knight Speaking On Diddy Case & Arrest pic.twitter.com/R8LyZSGZpM — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) September 25, 2024

Knight is currently serving a 28-year term in California for voluntary manslaughter. He previously discussed Combs' legal issues with Chris Cuomo of NewsNation. He began by making it clear that he doesn’t take pleasure in seeing any Black man—or anyone, for that matter—end up in prison. However, Knight hinted that Combs might face an especially rough time behind bars due to his celebrity status. Combs is currently being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a facility that is quite popular for its harsh conditions and violence, as reported by Billboard.

Popular for his outspoken opinions, Knight argued that Combs' behavior was not an isolated incident but rather a component of a larger, alarming pattern in the music industry. He implied that the rapper's behavior was influenced by his predecessors, and he did the same to the young artists after him. His comments shed light on what he perceives to be an ongoing cycle of exploitation. As reported by Marca, this viewpoint also supported earlier claims made by Combs' former bodyguard, Gene Deal, who said that Combs' behavior was indicative of learned conduct in the industry.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)