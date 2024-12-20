Diddy Once Revealed Which Celebrity Marriage Inspired Him—But They're Caught in His Scandal Too

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs looked up to Jay-Z and Beyonce as a perfect marital couple. The disgraced rapper, who's been accused of sexual misconduct with multiple people, including former girlfriends, once admitted that among the high-profile relationships, he'd 'love to have what Jay-Z and Beyoncé have' while looking for a potential wife in a resurfaced interview clip. "My ideal woman has to have intellect and soul," Diddy mentioned, as per The Mirror. He also spoke to the outlet back in 2011 and revealed his strategy to attract women: "I don't woo them with flowers, I need to know they like me for real."

Now, however, this revelation has aged poorly in the wake of Diddy's arrest as he's awaiting his federal trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracies, and arranging prostitution. He was indicted by prosecutors following which his two mansions were raided by the officials, and eventually, the now-disgraced rap mogul was arrested on September 16. Though Diddy had vehemently denied these allegations, the lawsuits against him are mounting with time.

While Diddy is locked up in federal prison, his pal Jay-Z has also been named in a lawsuit for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl along with P. Diddy. The original case obtained by the publication was filed by Jane Doe in October in which she claimed that in 2000, she was invited to an afterparty by a limousine driver who told her that she was 'fit for what Diddy was looking for.' He further took her to the party and gave her a drink after which she began to feel 'woozy and lightheaded.'

The lawsuit further read, "Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment. She did not lock the door." At the same moment, Diddy and Jay Z allegedly entered the room, and Combs "aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party." Following that, the musicians allegedly raped the girl and an unnamed female celebrity watched the whole thing.

However, Diddy's legal team defended him in a statement that read, "This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

Jay Z also condemned the allegations against him and called them nothing but a 'blackmail attempt.' In an official statement, he said these lawsuits "are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one." In addition, he showed concern for his family, especially his wife who has to "sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)