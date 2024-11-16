Diddy Made Kids Dress Up As 'Sexy' Barbies At His Parties, Musician Claims: "It's a Shame..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 54, is being held at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial for suspected sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution after his arrest on September 16. As allegations of his alleged misconduct continue to mount, a woman recently reported having once witnessed children at his drug-fueled 'freak-off' parties dressed as 'sexy' Harjaku Barbies. Tanea Wallace, a budding vocalist who had been invited to a party hosted by the disgraced music mogul in 2018, made the startling admission while appearing in a TMZ documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs.

Wallace first thought they were 'little people'. "I looked to the right of me and in the corner and I was like, ‘Are those midgets?’ Because people were over them, like people trying to hide what they were doing. They were all huddled up. But no, they were little people. Dressed up like Harajuku Barbies, red lipstick, looking real sexy.” She added, "They weren’t supposed to be there." When questioned if they were underage, she avoided giving a straight answer. Instead, she replied, "It's a shame."

Wallace confessed that at the time she didn't want to cause trouble and made it clear that she couldn't really tell what the minors were doing as they were obscured by a wall of adults. However, she remembered that the majority of those present were under the influence of drink and narcotics. She added that she had seen orgies that lasted until seven in the morning. Wallace claimed she was flown from Los Angeles to Combs' Miami mansion by a Saudi royal.

Sean 'Puffy' Combs at a recording studio on May 15, 1995, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Al Pereira)

Diddy's lawyers have however dismissed these accusations as 'meritless,' deeming it all a 'media circus'. As reported by Vibe, the I Need a Girl rapper's legal team issued an official statement that read, “Ms. Tanea Wallace has no credibility, and her claims about ‘freak offs’ and minors are completely and categorically false. As we have said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous. Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction.” The rapper has been accused of sexual assault by more than 100 victims both men and women.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453