Diddy’s Party Planner Reveals His Disturbing List of Requirements for Women Attending His ‘Freak-Offs’

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly enforced a strict and degrading set of requirements for women attending his notorious 'freak-off' parties, according to his party planner who worked with him between 2004 and 2005. Speaking to the New York Post, the planner claimed that Combs had a strict 140-pound weight limit for women allowed into his events.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images/ Photo by Ethan Miller)

“The girls had to be young and hot,” the planner stated, adding, “We would do a weigh-in, if necessary.” A scale was reportedly kept nearby for this purpose, although a slight leeway was given to particularly tall women. Further restrictions, as reported by the planner, included stringent physical criteria, "No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair."

Combs reportedly also enforced a specific dress code— no pants, jeans, or flat shoes. "Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short...just enough to cover her butt cheeks but no longer than mid-thigh, with cleavage showing," the planner listed, adding that high stilettos were mandatory. "That one, there was no exception: high stilettos." The organizer went on to describe a 'don’t ask, don’t tell' policy about the age of the female attendees.

"At the time, I was really young myself, and I honestly thought that we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws," the source explained, stressing that they were unaware of what happened behind closed doors. “I never stayed around for the 'freak-offs' and had no idea that these girls were expected to have sex with people.” A second source, a dancer, who was 20 at the time and performed at Diddy’s 2005 MTV VMA afterparty, disclosed that she received a 'shady' offer to attend a private gathering at Diddy’s residence.

She was reportedly paid $250 for her dance performance but offered an additional $1,000 to continue the evening privately with the music mogul. "I didn’t go," she said, noting that other women who accepted this invitation later refused to discuss what happened. This aligns with allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation of individuals for prostitution that Diddy was charged with on September 16. Prosecutors stated that the 'freak-off' events were often scheduled around high-profile events, such as the VMAs or the Super Bowl, as reported by Page Six.

During these gatherings, attendees reportedly faced coercion, with women drugged to keep them 'obedient and compliant.' Some were even allegedly subjected to physical and emotional abuse. Since his arrest, Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. If convicted, the music mogul faces the possibility of a life sentence, though the minimum possible sentence could see him eligible for release at age 69. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his legal team asserting that 'the truth will prevail.'



If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)