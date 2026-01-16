Diddy is Going Broke, Sells His Private Jet Amidst Financial Crisis

According to recent rumors, Sean “Diddy” Combs may be facing serious financial trouble. The speculation appears to be fueled by the quiet sale of his matte black private jet, which reportedly took place while he was still incarcerated.

Sources claim Combs may be experiencing financial strain, prompting him to sell his 14-passenger Gulfstream G550. The 56-year-old was sentenced to 50 months in prison on two counts of trafficking.

After nearly six months into his sentence, Combs reportedly made the decision to sell the aircraft to raise funds. Once considered one of the wealthiest figures in the music industry, his legal troubles have significantly impacted both his career and finances.

Although he is scheduled for release on June 4, 2028, Combs reportedly continues to face ongoing financial obligations and business responsibilities. Following his release, he will remain under strict supervision and be required to undergo drug testing. The jet was sold in October 2025, according to the company that previously managed his aircraft.

A Gulfstream G550, owned by Diddy that was being rented out during his prison stay, has been sold, according to Business Insider. https://t.co/f2u5UcpJdL — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) January 12, 2026

As a result, the registry filings and the jet’s name were also changed, removing the former tail number N1969C. Another source said the sale was made largely for convenience, describing it as a strategic move to raise cash. Combs reportedly wanted to protect his assets while also simplifying his lifestyle.

The source added that Combs’ life has shifted from abundance to “constraint and necessity.” He may have earned anywhere from $15 million to $30 million from the sale of the jet. Earlier, there had been speculation that he may have rented out the aircraft instead.

An aviation industry expert also chimed in, saying the change in registration indicates a permanent change in ownership rather than a rental or lease. The expert added that aircraft of this caliber are typically sold only under significant circumstances, such as financial strain or legal pressure.

The jet was built in 2015 known for its styling, black exterior and beige interiors. Its design and power were on brand for Diddy. Looks like selling it is also on brand, considering the hip-hop artist’s downfall.