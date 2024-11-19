Diddy Had to Go to Therapy After Breaking Up With Jennifer Lopez: "For The Tragedies I've Been..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were once praised as the ultimate power couple in Hollywood. Between 1999 and 2001, they had a brief romance that garnered international attention. Now, even though they split up nearly 25 years ago and she has nothing to do with the rapper's legal charges, the media continues to focus on Lopez's past connection with Combs. Curiosity grew even more after an old Playboy interview in which Combs discussed how Lopez influenced him to seek therapy resurfaced.

Sean "Puffy" Combs & Jennifer Lopez during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by SGranitz)

He confessed that navigating the struggles of past relationships ultimately led him to seek professional guidance. As reported by OK! Magazine, he said, "I've gone to therapy for relationships I've been in, for tragedies I've been through. I think therapy is good." He added, "I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when [The Notorious] B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships.” Combs further said, "I've had therapy about my relationship with Kim [Porter], about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations."

Lopez is aware of the renewed fascination with her past relationship with Combs, a whirlwind romance she once described as both tempestuous and emotionally draining during its two-year span. While there’s no evidence, insiders claim that she’s keenly aware of the relentless questions being raised about their history. However, she is avoiding any public remarks and prefers to remain silent rather than respond to any queries.

BREAKING: Jennifer Lopez and her management team are on high alert, having held crisis talks to devise a plan in case she becomes implicated in the ongoing criminal investigations involving her ex, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. pic.twitter.com/eGXrNAHXzU — The General (@GeneralMCNews) September 21, 2024

According to reports, the ongoing controversy has become a major PR disaster for the Enough actor. Her physical and mental health are reportedly also deteriorating as a result of the stress. Given Lopez's extensively covered divorce from Oscar winner Ben Affleck in August 2024, barely two years after their marriage, the surge of negative publicity couldn't have come at a more difficult time for her, as reported by The Mirror.

Meanwhile, Lopez once spoke about her relationship with Combs and acknowledged its flaws in an interview just before they broke up. She described their differing lifestyles as a source of tension—Combs enjoyed going out, while Lopez preferred the quiet comfort of home. She acknowledged in another 2001 interview that she never liked talking about their relationship, implying the stress it caused both in private and in public.

Combs is currently at the center of a legal storm due to serious allegations of prostitution facilitation, racketeering conspiracy, and sex trafficking. Nevertheless, the rapper vehemently denied all of the allegations and entered a not-guilty plea. He is still being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center and is awaiting his federal trial, which is going to begin on May 5, 2025. Lopez, on the other hand, has chosen not to discuss the subject and has not been linked to any alleged wrongdoing, as reported by Irish Star.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)