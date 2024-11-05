Diddy Celebrates 55th Birthday in Prison With a Menu That's Definitely Not Five-Star Dining

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs celebrated his 55th birthday on November 4 while imprisoned at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where he is being held since his arrest on September 16. Details of his birthday menu have now surfaced, indicating that he will not enjoy any special treats while in custody as he awaits trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frazer Harrison)

As reported by the New York Post, the rapper’s birthday began with some cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake. His meal options improved as the day progressed. For lunch on Monday, he was served pasta with marinara sauce, meatballs, and a garden salad. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the meal was provided at 11 a.m. For dinner at 4 p.m., he had the choice of chicken or tofu fried rice accompanied by black beans and carrots. Each meal throughout the day included a beverage, as reported by Us Weekly. The Federal Bureau of Prisons also offers a list of food choices available to inmates who have commissary funds.

Although the rapper celebrated his birthday behind bars, he was allowed a phone call his family. A video posted on Instagram featured all seven of his children wishing him. The youngest of the bunch, Love, took it a step further by treating her dad to a special serenade. She sang, "Happy birthday to Daddy," and blew the candles. The founder of Bad Boys Records said he was moved by his children's special call. He said over the phone, "I love you all, I love you all so much. I can't wait to see you y'all. I'm proud of y'all." As reported by E! News, he added, "Thank you all for being strong and thank you all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y'all. I got the best family in the world. My birthday, I'm happy. Thank you for giving me this call, thank you very much."

Reports suggest that Diddy has not received any special treatment whilst in jail. Just last month, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, revealed that the toughest aspect of Combs' time in jail is likely the food. Combs was taken into custody by Homeland Security at a hotel in New York City, on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

The rapper's legal trouble began after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a civil lawsuit against him in November 2023, claiming he raped and abused her throughout their decade-long relationship. The case soon settled, with his lawyer asserting that the agreement did not imply any wrongdoing. However, a shocking hotel surveillance video from 2016 that resurfaced in May this year, showed the hip-hop star stomping, dragging, and striking Ventura. Combs later issued an apology for his behavior in an Instagram video that has since been deleted.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)