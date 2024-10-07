Diddy and Three Major Celebrities Have Damning Sex Tapes, Says Lawyer

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, as judges keep turning down Combs' bids for bail. The disgraced rapper is being held on allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking. Information on his illicit 'freak off' parties has reappeared on the internet, naming numerous A-list celebrities as attendees. Now, a new report claims that three sex tapes starring Combs and three other well-known celebrities exist.

👀| Diddy’s problems could be about to go deeper as news surfaces that there is an alleged tape of him having relations with an A-List male star.



Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, a representative for various alleged sexual assault victims of his, recently claimed that a bidding… pic.twitter.com/Mb1EqPyL9j — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) October 6, 2024

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, an attorney who represented a former victim, alleged on NewsNation’s Banfield segment with guest host Laura Ingle, “The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone." She also claimed the three people who allegedly had sex tapes with Diddy were major A-listers of the industry.

Nonetheless, the attorney acknowledged that she 'has not seen' stills from the tapes.“I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not,” she stated, “I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bryan Bedder

Mitchell-Kidd represented former model Adria English, who filed a sex trafficking lawsuit against Combs in July, alleging that the I Need a Girl rapper had 'forced sexual intercourse' with renowned jeweler Jacob Arabov. Additionally, she stated in the lawsuit that she anticipated being 'passed off' to other individuals. (The lawyer has since tried to drop English due to 'irreconcilable differences.')

Moving further, a Department of Homeland Security official also appears to have verified some of Mitchell-Kidd's most recent allegations that Combs was featured on multiple sex recordings. The unnamed official told the New York Post, “There are recognizable names,” the officer said, “but I won’t confirm any of their identities. But it’s more than just that one.”

After a New York Post article just confirmed that the young celebrity having sex with Diddy on tape, which is being shopped around, is male, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the lawyer for a Diddy accuser, reveals two major networks are in a bidding war for the footage.



(🎥 @NewsNation… pic.twitter.com/fFCEv4xpOC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 5, 2024

The official, who was part of the team that raided Combs' Miami residence earlier this year, also revealed that the estate was supposedly equipped with sex rooms, allowing the Coming Home rapper to record and monitor sex parties from a distance. Law enforcement agencies suspected Combs recorded damning footage there. Furthermore, in a previous appearance, Mitchell-Kidd alleged, "Combs was in the tape and this other person is — I would venture to say, more high-profile than Combs... I can verify that it exists. That it’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible... There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video.”

🚨Breaking News🚨

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd claims she has seen clips from a "Freak Off" that contain pornographic images of somebody "more high profile" than Diddy and that this person doesn't realize that they are being video taped. #BreakingNews‌ #DIDDY #Freakoffs… pic.twitter.com/GF2B9A97uC — Kevin (@VapingHistorian) September 30, 2024

However, Combs' team vehemently denied knowing about the tapes, claiming that the lawyer was only interested in 'publicity and attention.' The most recent accusation coincides with the likelihood that Combs may face additional legal issues, as lawyer Tony Buzbee has revealed that 120 people intend to sue him.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).