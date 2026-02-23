Diddy Allegedly Received A Cash Payout Of $100K Before His Arrest

Sean Diddy Combs allegedly received a huge cash payout before he was arrested. According to a recent report by Page Six, the disgraced rapper was paid $100,000 as an appearance fee at M2 nightclub. The contract, organized by the club management, mentioned that his payment should be divided into two cash installments.

It was for his appearance during the F1 Miami Grand Prix kickoff party on May 4, 2023. The other party in the contract was Janice Combs Music Holdings Inc, which Diddy named after his mother. However, the payment method was deemed unusual, raising questions about what his intentions might have been at that time.

About a year later, in March 2024, the rap mogul’s home was raided by the FBI. At that time, he already found himself in the spotlight after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a $20 million lawsuit against him. He was also facing other lawsuits at the same time, and the high-profile trial, which spiraled for the next few months, completely tarnished Diddy’s reputation.

According to the report by Page Six, on May 1, 2023, a few days before his scheduled appearance at M2, the club management received a contract from his side. It noted that “one hundred thousand US dollars” of his appearance fee should be divided into two installments. In addition, the contract also specified that “all payments shall be made via cash pursuant to…written directions.”

In September 2024, P Diddy was arrested by federal agents in Manhattan. The Grand Jury indicted him on charges of s– trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

In July 2025, a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution. However, he was found not guilty on s– trafficking and racketeering charges. Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. He was also given a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

The disgraced rapper settled several of the civil lawsuits he was facing, including the $20 million one filed by Ventura. The lawsuits stemmed from various similar accusations against Diddy. In November 2023, two women came forward accusing the rapper of s–ual abuse. Dozens of similar lawsuits followed, including one from Dawn Richard, who was a contestant at Diddy-mentored show Making the Band. He alleged years of psychological and physical abuse. However, all of these charges were denied by Diddy.

Following his final sentencing for transportation to engage in prostitution, he began serving his sentence in Fort Dix. NJ.