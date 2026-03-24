Did Trump Sideline Obama’s Portrait? Viral Video Fuels Speculation

President Donald Trump might be aiming to erase former President Barack Obama’s legacy. After a popular YouTuber pointed out a portrait inside the White House, netizens think there’s more to Trump’s actions than meets the eye.

According to reports from The Atlanta Black Star, internet pundits argued over Trump’s attempt to erase Obama’s legacy in the White House. In a video shared by YouTuber Benny Johnson, he gives his followers a rare glimpse into the White House.

The interiors largely reflect Trump’s overall aesthetic of gold and white. The halls appeared grand with exquisite gold lining, pristine marble, and white walls. However, Johnson highlighted what he had done with Obama’s portrait.

Y’all have to see what Trump has done with the Obama portrait at the White House … 👀 pic.twitter.com/pCGcvbGEOd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 17, 2026

The video revealed that while other portraits of past presidents were well-preserved and surrounded by thick gold frames, Obama’s picture was devoid of a colorful background and was merely a canvas hanging on a wall. Johnson called the 79-year-old’s decision to hang a rather untouched version of Obama’s picture “the funniest thing.”

Netizens reacted to Johnson’s video on X, taking note of the portrait and Trump’s actions. One individual mentioned, “Obama stays rent-free in [DJT’s] head.” Another joked, saying, “Obama is lucky his portrait is even in the White House!”

A third user stated, “Clearly, [Donald] can’t hide his jealousy for Obama.” A fourth pointed out, “[He] seems to be setting standards that will haunt him for generations to come.” A final one claimed, “White House portrait drama is apparently a permanent feature of every presidential transition.”

Similarly, many expressed their thoughts on the location and condition of Obama’s portrait. The portrait’s move to a less public location is reportedly a subtle hint that Trump wants to erase Obama’s legacy.

This isn’t the first time videos of portrait rearrangements and modifications have appeared on social media. Back in 2025, many visitors shared images of a spot in the White House where the former president’s portrait was prominently displayed.

It has reportedly been replaced by a painting of Trump’s 2024 assassination attempt. This is just one of the many examples of pictures being moved around. Sources speaking to CNN in 2025 confirmed that Trump was “directly involved” in the redecoration of the White House since taking office.

In addition to moving Obama’s portrait, he has also moved a few other former presidents’ portraits to a stairwell, which does not offer a good viewing angle. Neither Obama nor the others has responded to their portraits being moved.

Portrait of Obama replaced inside The White House with a painting of Trump’s famed ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ moment after he was shot in the ear. pic.twitter.com/th0XZ3QVji — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 12, 2025

Apart from allegedly attempting to erase Obama’s legacy, Trump and the former president are actively engaged in a feud. Earlier this year, the president faced immense scrutiny from critics and even fellow Republicans over a reportedly racist post on X. The post also featured the former president’s wife, Michelle Obama.

The president shared a now-deleted AI-generated video of the Obamas as apes, prompting backlash and scathing criticism. However, he did not apologize for the post. Amid the redecorating, Trump is currently focused on growing geopolitical tensions with Iran.