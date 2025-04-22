Did The Dalai Lama Cancel on JD Vance Over Fear for His Life? Here’s the Truth Behind the Rumor

The Dalai Lama is not keen on meeting JD Vance, according to a new report. The report surfaced after Vance’s meeting with Pope Francis. The viral report claimed that the spiritual leader feared for his life after the Pope’s death which led to him bailing on the Vice President of America.

JD Vance is on an official visit to India. The Vice President is scheduled to meet several important public figures during the trip will last for four days from April 21-24. He ticked his first important meeting off the list by meeting the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The two world leaders met at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Another important meeting on Vance’s agenda was to meet the Dalai Lama. The Buddhist spiritual leader who resides in Tibet had previously confirmed a meeting with the American politician. The meeting aligned with Vance’s visit because the Dalai Lama is currently staying at his house in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, India.

A few days before the scheduled meeting, a report claiming that the Dalai Lama had backed out of the meeting started going viral. “The Dalai Lama’s representatives said publicly that the timing of the cancellation was just a coincidence,” the original report from The Babylon Bee read.

The same report went on to claim that a source close to the spiritual leader had revealed that the Dalai Lama “privately disclosed” how he “simply did not want to die.” The report also shared that the Dalai Lama’s spokesperson told the American authorities that he was “double-booked” and could not make the meeting.

Dalai Lama quietly cancels scheduled meeting with JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/c0fGbJ4CBL — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) April 22, 2025

The report seemed to be alluding to the widespread speculation about JD Vance’s recent meeting with Pope Francis. The Pope, who passed away a day after Easter, had met up with the American Vice President during his official visit to the Vatican.

Social media users came up with bizarre conspiracy theories claiming that the time of the Pope’s passing away was not coincidental. Some even claim that meeting up with Vance led to Francis’ demise. Conspiracy theorists blamed the Pope’s death on the “leadership curse.”

Liz Truss killed The Queen. JD Vance killed the Pope. Can we just stop these people hanging out with the elderly?

Excellent side eye from Pope Francis here btw. pic.twitter.com/87hgqEw0WP — Hannah Brown (@_HannahJBrown) April 21, 2025

It is important to note that the report that claimed the Dalai Lama cancelled the meeting because he feared for his life comes from The Babylon Bee. The website is well known to be a satirical news website. The Babylon Bee usually posts a satirical take on important events happening around the world.

“The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims,” the ‘About Us’ section of the website reads. It goes on to detail how the website writes purely “satire” about “Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life.”

Considering the website’s reputation, it is advised to take everything they post with a grain of salt. So the viral claim about the Dalai Lama “simply not wanting to die” is nothing but a joke.