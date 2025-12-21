Did She Really Wear That? Lauren Boebert’s Fashion Fails Keep Going Viral

Lauren Boebert almost always stands out. While that is sometimes by design, such as her speeches or comments, other times it is accidental. More often, it happens when her outfit steals the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The Colorado congresswoman has a reputation for dressing as though she grabbed something on her way out the door.

Fashion may not be part of Lauren Boebert’s job description. It is worth noting that she is a Republican gun rights activist and the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 4th congressional district, after previously representing the 3rd. Public-facing roles, however, come with unspoken expectations, even if they are unfair. Time and again, her wardrobe choices have been described as “sloppy.”

Lauren Boebert has a pattern of wearing ill-fitting blazers that swallow her petite frame. The jeans she typically favors would look more at home in a dive bar. Her dresses and tops rarely look formal. The result is that she often appears rushed.

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the greatest President to ever be elected to office! May you have many, many more years full of love, happiness and blessings. Enjoy the day, @realDonaldTrump – we love you! pic.twitter.com/UdM6LNX7zJ — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 14, 2025

In October 2024, Lauren Boebert appeared on a panel wearing a hoodie and jeans. However, she had clearly spent time on her makeup, featuring bold brows and red lipstick. An October 2023 outfit nearly worked. She donned a cobalt-blue blouse with a black blazer but added an oversized yellow tie that derailed the look.

Lauren Boebert’s infamous denim choices also drew attention. In 2023, she arrived at work in Washington, D.C., wearing ripped skinny jeans. Social media amplified the criticism when, in August 2025, Boebert posted an Instagram photo from a meeting wearing a wrinkled black tank top and equally wrinkled jeans. Meanwhile, everyone else in the photo wore collared shirts.

Additional denim-related criticism followed, beginning with an oversized maroon graphic T-shirt tucked into jeans. Then came stonewashed jeans reminiscent of the 1980s that were pooling around her shoes. Adding to the criticism, Lauren Boebert paired the look with an ill-fitting blazer. Finally, during a hospital visit in June 2025, her outfit was well put together—but the footwear once again drew attention.

Lauren Boebert’s fashion choices may be odd, but at least they’re iconic, right?

