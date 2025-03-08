Did Melania Trump Subtly Mock Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Her Recent Public Appearance?

Melania Trump might just have trolled Volodymyr Zelenskyy in her own symbolic way. The First Lady wore an outfit during her recent appearance that could be a direct jab at the Ukrainian president.

The First Lady’s iconic outfit moment comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with Donald Trump. The Ukrainian president recently visited the White House to discuss the Ukraine-Russia war.

The meeting between the two leaders didn’t exactly go smoothly after Zelenskyy had a “meltdown,” as headlines are now describing it. The Ukrainian president came off rather strong while criticising the Trump administration for their policy toward Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Vice President JD Vance, who was also present at the meeting, called out Ukrainian president’s behavior while labelling it “disrespectful.” Donald Trump also alleged that Zelenskyy was out of line following the meeting. The Republican also noted the Ukranian “should be more appreciative.”

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy seems to have taken the time to reflect on his behavior. The Ukrainian president took to social media to express his dismay at how the meeting went. After the disastrous Oval Office encounter, he also vowed to “make things right” with Trump.

Apart from his behavior, Zelenskyy was also criticized for his outfit of choice during his White House visit. While Trump and JD Vance both looked sharp in suits, the Ukrainian president opted for something much less formal.

Trump even pointed out the president’s unusual choice before the meeting began. “He is all dressed up today,” the US president was heard quipping to no one in particular.

Zelenksyy was even questioned by Real America’s Voice News reporter Brian Glenn about his fashion choices. “Do you own a suit?” the reporter asked while accusing the Ukrainian president of “not respecting the dignity” of the Oval Office.

First Lady Melania Trump on Capitol Hill today 🤎 pic.twitter.com/fgolJra860 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) March 3, 2025

Melania Trump arrived at the U.S. Capitol in a three-piece suit. Many are speculating if the FLOTUS’s decision to wear a suit was a way to troll the Ukranian President.

Netizens quickly started noting Melania’s outfit choice while they went to the internet to admire her. “Look Zelenskyy, even the First Lady owns a suit,” one user wrote. Another added, “Looks amazing in that suit… Zelenskyy couldn’t be bothered to wear one.”

“Nice suit. Even Melania isn’t taking any chances,” a third joked. “THE SUIT DOESN’T MAKE HER LOOK GOOD, SHE MAKES THE SUIT LOOK GOOD,” another wrote in admiration.

The former model was stunned in a tan three-piece suit. She paired it with a white button-down shirt and a black tie. The monochrome fit was designed by Ralph Lauren. She paired the look with a pair of nude heels. The First Lady left her hair down in waves for the look.

WATCH: First Lady Melania Trump is now hosting a roundtable with members of Congress to push the passage of the Take It Down Act, which will criminalize the publishing of nonconsensual sexual images & AI videos. “The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain… pic.twitter.com/orb59diF9g — George (@BehizyTweets) March 3, 2025

The 54-year-old made the appearance in order to support the “Take It Down” Act. The law aims to help individuals whose sexual images have been shared on the internet without their consent.

The act will mainly tackle the problem related to “deepfake p—rn” created with the help of artificial intelligence. “I’m here with you today with a common goal, to protect our youth from online harm,” Melania shared during her appearance at the Capitol.