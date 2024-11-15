Did Kimberly Guilfoyle And Don Jr. Split? Many Think So After Her Absence in Kai Trump’s Election Vlog

Speculation about a potential breakup between Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle is reaching new heights after a behind-the-scenes video posted by Don Jr.’s daughter, Kai Trump. The video, a detailed Election night vlog, not only provided a rare look into the Trump family’s interactions but also added fuel to rumors surrounding the state of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s relationship. The absence of Guilfoyle in a key family photo during the victory celebration has many questioning if this public pair has finally called it quits. Since their engagement in 2020, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle have had a tumultuous relationship, with public displays often painting a strained picture.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrump) November 6, 2024

As per Political Flare, election night at Mar-a-Lago was filled with family, friends, and even Elon Musk, who joined the Trumps for a group picture. Oddly, Guilfoyle was missing from this celebratory picture despite being present at the event. Kai’s video showed the family eagerly awaiting results, capturing moments of Trump’s ‘Dark MAGA’ hats and lively dancing, yet there was no sign of Guilfoyle in the footage either. Given her history of loyalty to Don Jr. and the Trump Campaign, her absence from the spotlight was a curious detail for fans.

As the night unraveled, viewers noted Kai’s candid moments with her grandfather, Donald Trump, and lighthearted interaction with her family. Kai remarked, "I'm ready to party it up tonight, and hopefully we can catch a dub…The past five days, I have been so nervous, like I feel like I've had butterflies in my stomach for so long… It's his last time running, so it was so special for him to win." Meanwhile, Don Jr. seemed distant from Guilfoyle during the celebration, reportedly moving around the stage as though to avoid her.

Viewers quickly picked up on this and noted the conspicuous absence of the woman who had once proudly called herself his ‘Mamacita.’ Kai, who frequently shares glimpses of her family life, left many fans wondering if her carefully curated content was hinting at a deeper family shift. Adding to the tension, rumors about Don Jr.’s 'wandering eye' have resurfaced, especially as Guilfoyle’s once-public affection for him appears to have dimmed. Sources say she’s been noticeably quiet about the relationship, marking a stark departure from her previous enthusiastic displays of support.

Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

As per Daily Beast, while Guilfoyle has been a constant presence in Don Jr.’s life, especially during the campaign trail, the couple has dodged marriage questions for years. Recent reports hint at possible trouble in paradise, suggesting that Don Jr. was spotted with Bettina Anderson, a young Instagram influencer, in Palm Beach back in August, igniting rumors of an affair. Witnesses described their interactions as intimate, igniting further speculation about the stability of Don Jr.’s engagement with Guilfoyle. An insider revealed, “They’re not trying to hide it. They’ve been seen together all over Palm Beach.”