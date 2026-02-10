Entertainment

Did Kid Rock Just Admit His TPUSA Halftime Show Was Pre-Recorded?

Published on: February 10, 2026 at 11:13 AM ET

Kid Rock’s halftime show was an alternative to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show for MAGA supporters.

Kid Rock’s Turning Point USA Halftime Show may have been taped
Kid Rock shared details about the TPUSA halftime show on The Ingraham Angle interview. (Image Source: kidrock/ Instagram)

MAGA singer Kid Rock may have accidentally revealed the truth about his Turning Point USA Halftime Show. Kid Rock appeared on The Ingraham Angle to discuss his performance.

The host asked him to clarify the syncing issues that occurred during his first song performance. He replied, “It was out of sync, it would have been super easy to sync it up if it [were] prerecorded.” He also put the blame on the TPUSA production crew.

According to Kid Rock, they had issues with audio sync even in the rough cut of the performance. Meanwhile, the performance was supposed to be live, so using a rough-cut audio would not make sense unless it was pre-recorded.

Viewers have been able to detect the discrepancies in the audio and questioned if the show was taped. Kid Rock has called this a rumor and said that he will push back against the lies being spread about his performance.

Apart from this, he admitted that he has been having fun with the haters who are mocking his halftime show. He claimed to show people the same performance from his living room to prove his talents.

Before the TPUSA and Super Bowl halftime show, Karoline Leavitt was asked which one Donald Trump would be tuning into. She added, “He would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny, I must say that.”

That may not have happened since Trump was posting on Truth Social criticizing the Puerto Rican singer’s predominantly Spanish performance. He called Bad Bunny’s performance the worst ever and an “affront to the Greatness of America.”

Many viewers were comparing the two shows based on the views. Since there was global excitement about Bad Bunny‘s performance, viewers were impressed with his singing as well as creativity.

He represented North, Central, and South America in his performance. Moreover, there was a real wedding during the performance. The real estimate of viewership isn’t available yet. However, Super Bowl halftime performances usually draw over 100 million viewers.

Coming to TPUSA’s halftime show, it got six million views across different platforms. However, viewers seem to be disappointed after finding out it was pre-recorded.

