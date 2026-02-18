Did JD Vance Just Hint at a 2028 Run? His Reaction Says a Lot

Vice President JD Vance was recently asked about whether he has any plans to run for the White House in 2028. However, as he avoided giving a clear answer, Vance’s response, along with a short laugh, quickly became the topic of discussion on social media.

The vice president recently appeared on the Fox News program The Story with Martha MacCallum. On the program, he was asked directly about his future plans and whether he might run in the 2028 presidential race.

In his response, Vance laughed and replied, “Would I?” before giving a longer answer. Being diplomatic about it, the vice president said he does not like questions about future political jobs while he is still serving in his current role.

MacCALLUM: But surely, as VP, you’d like to be president JD VANCE: Heh heh hah hah! Would I? pic.twitter.com/Q8O0p1z1tF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2026

“One of the things that I don’t like about this question, and this entire perspective, is that I’ve been in this job for a year, about a year and six months ago, I asked the American people to give me this job that I have right now,” Vance stated.

He further added, “Why don’t I do as good of a job as I can in this job? We’ll worry about the next job sometime in the future.” Strategically deflecting the question, Vance states that decisions about future roles can be discussed later.

However, his response did not stop online reactions. Several users mocked his laugh and tone, with one user calling the laugh “cartoonishly evil”. Meanwhile, others joked about his charisma, with one comparing it to a “dry sponge.”

Bookmark this post. I’m predicting that J.D. Vance will be president for eight years and then Marco Rubio will be president for eight years. We may never have another Democrat president in this nation. pic.twitter.com/btvuVNeMo8 — COMMENTARY KASH PATEL (@Kash_patelqq) February 18, 2026

A few commenters even compared how the laugh sounded forced, like something “first-year theater kids practice before auditions”. Meanwhile, despite JD Vance deflecting the question and facing online mockery, he is still seen as one of the possible candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

Another major name often mentioned is Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Therefore, given how Rubio and Vance are two potential candidates for the 2028 election, there has been speculation of a feud between the two.

However, Vance strongly rejected those claims during his interview with Martha MacCallum. He simply praised Rubio and his work, and clarified that the media is trying to create a conflict that does not exist. He further added that he believes the secretary is “doing a great job”.

“I think it’s so interesting the media wants to create this conflict where there just isn’t any conflict,” Vance said. He further added, “Marco’s doing a great job. I’m trying to do as good a job as I can. The president’s doing a great job. We’re going to keep on working together.”

The discussion about the 2028 election is already growing, even though it is still years away. So, while Rubio and Vance are viewed as potential contenders in the upcoming elections, the vice president has stressed that his priority right now is serving in his current role.