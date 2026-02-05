Did Epstein Have Intelligence Ties? An FBI Informant Thought So

A newly released FBI document has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy. According to a confidential informant cited in the files, the disgraced financier was allegedly a co-opted agent for Israeli intelligence. The allegation, as of now, is unproven and uncorroborated. It is part of a massive Department of Justice (DOJ) document dump related to the Epstein case.

The claim appears in a record from a confidential human source (CHS), which is included in three million pages released by the DOJ last week. The source in question was convinced that Epstein was operating as an agent for Israel’s Mossad. The document makes it very clear, though, that these are allegations from an informant and are not independently verified.

The informant alleged that Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, told then–U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta that he “belonged to both U.S. and allied intelligence services.” Acosta also approved the 2008 plea deal to avoid prosecution in Florida.

The CHS claimed to have listened in on phone calls between Epstein and Dershowitz. After those conversations, they say, Mossad contacted Dershowitz for debriefings related to the deceased criminal. Again, the document offers no additional evidence.

🚨Jared Kushner, Alan Dershowitz and Jeffrey Epstein were all assets of the FBI and Acosta was and he told the FBI that Epstein was US intelligence asset and Mossad. 🚨 Surprise surprise…. “Conspiracy theorists” are batting 1000. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/692dzsK4Sf — Destiny Rezendes (@dezzie_rezzie) February 4, 2026

The memo also alleges that Epstein had a close relationship with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and was “trained as a spy under him.” Now, Barak, who used to serve as a senior figure in Israeli military intelligence, maintained a documented relationship with him. He even visited the infamous New York townhouse dozens of times between 2013 and 2017.

In the same document, the informant speaks of Israeli political rivalries and how Barak believed the current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was a criminal. These facts reinforced the CHS’s belief that Epstein was a “co-opted Mossad agent.”

An annotation in the document instructs readers to “see previous reporting.”

The informant also said that Dershowitz remarked that if he were young again, he would be “holding a stun gun as an Israeli Intelligence (Mossad) agent.” Based on statements like that, the CHS concluded that Dershowitz “subscribed to their mission.” No evidence has been able to substantiate this conclusion, and Dershowitz has denied wrongdoing related to Epstein.

According to the recently declassified FB| memo, Alex Acosta told investigators he was instructed to “back off” Epstein because he “belonged to intelligence.” Alan Dershowitz was the one told him. Acosta later served in Trump’s first administration.

Alan Dershowitz was… https://t.co/dIs3l1bJvv pic.twitter.com/1ZVZZ2ZF60 — Phantom Pain (@phantompain1984) February 2, 2026

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges and died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell later that year.

NEXT UP: Jeffrey’s “Wild” Dinner with Mark Zuckerberg Comes to Light