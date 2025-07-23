Did Donald Trump Jr. Just Roast JD Vance While Mocking Obama? His Latest Meme Sparks Rift Talk

Donald Trump Jr. shared an edited meme of Barack Obama being chased by JD Vance and Trump in a police vehicle. Their faces are edited on O.J. Simpson while he was being chased by the police in 1984. The meme can be a way to support his father amidst the Epstein drama while also taking a jab at Barack Obama.

Don Jr. has a sense of humor that can often get him in trouble too. This time an unlikely recipient of the jab seems to be JD Vance. it may also have been intentional while the rumors of rift between them are going on.

The edited meme that Don Jr. shared shows Obama trying to flee from the president and vice president. At that time, OJ was a suspect for the murder of his ex-wife and her friend, so the cops were chasing him. He added laughing emojis to the caption while comparing Obama to OJ.

The edited version of Vance on the meme is similar to other popular memes that show him with a round face, long hair, and at times, make-up around his eyes. According to rumors, Vance is not in favor of Trump and may be going behind him, and now Trump Jr. may be coming to his father’s rescue.

🚨📸 PICTURED: A meme posted by Donald Trump Jr. on X comparing former President Obama to OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ChLhOrnLS7 — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) July 21, 2025



The comments on the meme post are full of critics who understand that this is just a distraction for them. The administration does not want them to ask for Epstein files anymore, but whatever they are trying is backfiring. No one is paying attention to these tasteless distractions and asking for the documents. The more they try to hide it, the more demand and flak is on the rise.

Some people called the meme vile for comparing Obama to OJ. While taking an indirect dig at Obama, Trump Jr. may also be showing that he no longer trusts Vance. Recently, Vance was seen with Rupert Murdoch, who is the Wall Street Journal. After a month they published a story saying Trump sent a birthday card to Epstein. So it may not be proven how they got the details or if Vance had any connection to the publication but the timing of the publication and their meeting was a bit suspicious.

Donald Trump Jr. Shares Anti-Obama Meme That May Have Just Clowned JD Vance, Too – HuffPost https://t.co/ncTeqzfSYv — ChiChi Greenblatt (@ChiChiGreenblat) July 22, 2025



We can assume Don Jr. is just looking out for the president if Vance got behind his back. Another reason could be attempting to overshadow the Epstein case. Even Trump shared his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis with the public to draw some attention to his declining health. But that did not work, and people are still fixated on the Epstein files.