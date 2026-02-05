Did Charlie Kirk Really Cut Erika Out of His Will? Here’s the Whole Story

Rumors about Charlie Kirk leaving no money or assets for Erika Kirk in his will have been going viral. However, there is no evidence supporting this claim or any official confirmation about Charlie Kirk’s will.

The rumor started when a YouTube channel called “Bulls Nose News” posted a satire video explaining that Charlie Kirk found out his wife Erika was having an affair. The narrator said, “She will get no money from his passing after he assumed she was having an affair, leaving Erika Kirk furious.”

According to the video, Charlie left all his money and Turning Point USA merchandise profits for his children. The narrator said, “After learning about the will, Erika was yelling at her lawyers, how dare he do that, I was legally his wife, he owes me all his money.”

Republican/ Conservative activist Charlie Kirk had allegedly written Erika out of his Will 👀😳 -only his children will have access to his assets, money and Merch sales pic.twitter.com/fAmg5ukyJd — Rak (@vvsrak) February 3, 2026

The video points out how people are speculating whether Erika had something to do with Charlie’s assassination. The narrator also referred to the leaked Zoom call video where Erika can be seen laughing just a few days after her husband’s death. The narrator says she was excited about the sales he was going to make from Charlie’s name.

He also said Charlie hired an investigator to find the truth about Erika and claimed the kids aren’t even Charlie’s. Needless to say, claims made by Bulls Nose News are not credible and just for satire.

People who came across the post weren’t convinced by the claim either. One X user commented, “Not trusting this until I see the solid papers but till then good.” Another one added, “Do two minutes of research before talking about something…this isn’t even true.”

ERIKA Frantzve Kirk was allegedly dating Turning Points Cabot Phillips right before she started dating Charlie Kirk. Didn’t Erika say she was single before she met Charlie? Most of the posts were deleted. Maybe there is a reasonable explanation. What’s really going on? pic.twitter.com/WSZbuB2ekl — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) December 16, 2025

Charlie was assassinated at Utah Valley University in September 2025 by a 22-year-old, identified as Tyler Robinson. The police found out Robinson had Discord and text messages sent to his family about his involvement in the shooting.

There have been several rumors about the grieving widow Erika Kirk, starting from an affair with JD Vance after their intimate, awkward hug. Moreover, people have been uncovering lies about Erika’s dating history.

She claimed to have been single before dating Charlie, but there are photo proofs of her being engaged to her previous partner. Apart from this, several people have opinions on Erika’s glittery outfits and heavy makeup at TPUSA events. Some have even suspected that she uses fake tears to look like she’s grieving and crying.