Did Blake Lively ‘Freely’ Breastfeed in Front of Justin Baldoni? Actors Exchange Shocking Claims

As the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit further unfolds, new claims have started to arrive. The It Ends With Us actress accused her co-star and director of “harassing, ogling, and even sniffing” her.

However, Baldoni’s side brought some new counterclaims, insisting that it was he who was more “uncomfortable of the two.” While we debate who is right and who is wrong, let’s have a look at the leading lady’s claims and how the director reacted to them.

She claimed in her federal lawsuit that the 41-old married actor-director left her feeling “flustered when he leered at her” in a low-neck dress. Lively further claimed that on one occasion, he “pressured” her into a packed bar and asked to take off her coat and “reveal her lace bra and onesie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

In the lawsuit, Blake’s legal team claimed that Justin told her, “I think you look sexy” in an “odd tone” that made her uncomfortable. “Made her feel ogled and exposed,” lawyers said. What surprised people more when the Gossip Girl star’s side alleged that when she told him that she wasn’t going for the “onesie” look, he scoffed, mockingly said, “I’m sorry I missed the HR meeting.”

These claims added fuel to the fire- significantly endangering Justin Baldoni’s image, who, in fact, was awarded for “advocating on behalf of women.” As the situation escalated, his team revealed various documents and texts that steered the match in favor of Baldoni. His lawyers painted a different picture, contradicting his co-star’s claims.

Baldoni’s side claimed in the countersuit, “‘Lively was so close and comfortable with Baldoni that she freely breastfed in front of him during meetings, including when her husband was present.” Their lawsuit claimed that her baby nurse would often come between meetings with her hungry baby. “Lively would breastfeed openly and without hesitation,” the legal team said.

They completely dismissed Lively’s previous claims with “On every occasion, Baldoni averted his eyes from Lively’s chest, either maintaining eye contact or looking away.”

Blake Lively ‘openly breastfed’ son Olin in front of Justin Baldoni but claims she was ‘flustered’ when he leered at her in a low-cut dress pic.twitter.com/Q4HVlMhzMN — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦🇵🇸 (@Simo7809957085) February 18, 2025

The It Ends With Us actor further safeguarded himself by claiming that it was Lively who refused to meet with an intimacy coordinator for the intricate scenes. His lawyers said, “Although the presence of an intimacy coordinator is not a Screen Actors Guild rule but rather a recommendation, Baldoni was eager to engage one from the start to ensure talent, himself included, felt safe during intimate scenes.”

They emphasized that Baldoni was also eager to hire a woman who would understand the “female gaze” and create the scenes keeping the women viewers in mind.

However, the Gossip Girl star’s lawsuit claimed otherwise. Her legal team argued that Baldoni “discreetly bit and sucked” on her lower lips during a scene. He has been even accused of “improvising kisses” and whispering to her, “You smell good.”

Blake Lively’s suit also added that as a director, Baldoni insisted on filming the full scene multiple times beyond what is required. He allegedly didn’t take his co-star’s consent or even give them a notice beforehand.

— Blake Lively refused to meet with the intimacy coordinator and then lied about Justin Baldoni. Wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/1HcmLjjHIO — Colonel Kurtz -PopCulture/ Politics/ MarilynManson (@colonelkurtz99) January 1, 2025

However, Baldoni’s side once again countered the claims, stating that it was Lively who refused to cooperate with an intimacy coordinator and plan the scenes beforehand. This pushed Baldoni into an awkward place. His lawyers emphasized that as director, he had to relay the suggestions and plans in the absence of the coordinator.

As the lawsuit further unfolds, people look forward to witnessing its ultimate fate. Blake Lively’s bombshell claims truly shocked the world. Although Baldoni continues to claim his innocence and instead accuses the actress, the situation is still too complicated to conclude.