Did Blake Lively Ever Go Under the Knife? Expert Weighs In

​It appears that Blake Lively cannot escape speculation about rhinoplasty. There have been countless discussions around the Gossip Girl star allegedly getting a nose job. Critics agree that she might have opted for “tweakments” that enhanced her natural features and helped her age like fine wine.

Blake entered the glamour world when she was still a teenager. From her highly coveted roles as an actress to her fabulous red carpet appearance and her recent very public feud with co-star Justin Baldoni, the actress has been in the limelight more than ever. Her recent public appearances had fans guessing whether she decided on subtle alterations to her nose.

Blake Lively got rhinoplasty? I thought she was a natural! pic.twitter.com/fyW5T04V0I — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) January 23, 2025

Blake Lively has refrained from directly commenting on her alleged surgeries. She has never publicly confirmed or denied her alleged plastic surgeries. However, beauty experts and fans have noticed that her nose looks vastly different from earlier years. Her nose, which looked more bulbous before, looks suspiciously slimmer, with a pointed tip.

Earlier, the tip pointed downwards, almost mimicking a parrot’s beak. However, in the recent photos, her nose appears to be pointing upwards, a tell-tale sign that she possibly got a nose job. Apart from that, the bridge of her nose has been made narrower.

According to The List, Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov analyzed Blake’s evolving features and shared whether he thinks she naturally aged. He closely examined her facial features over the years and came to the conclusion that she allegedly went for more than one beauty enhancement procedure.

When talking about her nose, he pointed out that in 2013, the actress had a nasal tip bossae on the left side of her nose. Nasal bossae are protuberances of the lower lateral cartilages that are shaped like knobs. According to the beauty specialist, such bumps are a clear sign of rhinoplasty. They can appear years after the initial surgery because of scarring.

Blake Lively’s nose job surgeon deserves whatever the rhinoplasty equivalent of an Oscar is https://t.co/aBToeSW7h5 — Congolesa Rice (@judeinlondon) December 18, 2023

Dr. Linkov proceeds to say that he believes Blake got a revision rhinoplasty the following year. Her nose appears smaller, and the tip of her nose has a prominent tip break. He says that the second rhinoplasty narrowed her entire nose, along with slimming the tip of the nose.

Whether Blake’s nose changed naturally over the years or she opted for more than one rhinoplasty, critics agree that Blake Lively’s nose job was done well by a professional who knew which nose shape would suit her facial features. She continues to capture hearts with her beauty and grace.

There is no denying she is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, with or without surgeries. However, there are netizens who can’t help but call out Blake Lively over rumors of her nose job following reports of her allegedly bullying Justin Baldoni because of his nose shape.