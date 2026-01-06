DHS Slams Hilton Hotels After Its Minneapolis Property Turned Away ICE Agents

Department of Homeland Security is clashing with Hilton Hotels after a Minneapolis property canceled several ICE agents’ reservations. The official government account posted emails explaining the reasons for the cancellations.

The post complained about Hilton Hotels running a campaign against ICE agents and not allowing them to stay at the property or book using subsidized rates. The account shared screenshots of emails stating they would not allow ICE agents to stay.

It further reads that, despite the influx of ICE officials trying to book the rooms, their reservations will be canceled by the property. The hotel email also suggested passing the information to coworkers. The hotel’s message was clear: they refused to host ICE agents.

NO ROOM AT THE INN!@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. This is… pic.twitter.com/qKMKypGtzi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 5, 2026

Many people brought out the Third Amendment and were in support of the hotel for taking a stand against the immigration crackdown. ICE has been detaining and deporting several people under the Trump administration’s largest immigration enforcement operation. Many reposted the news. One user commented, “More of this energy from corporations.”

Another one declared Hilton had just gained another customer. The third one said, “Proud Hilton Hotels Diamond member.” Another one posted, “If Hilton doesn’t want to do business with the US government, they shouldn’t have to. Why are you crying about this on social media?”

(1/2) This hotel is independently owned and operated, and these actions were not reflective of Hilton values. We have been in direct contact with the hotel and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. — Hilton Newsroom (@HiltonNewsroom) January 5, 2026

However, the Minneapolis hotel is independently owned, and Hilton responded by ending any ties to the hotel. They added that the hotel does not share Hilton values and policies. Furthermore, they added that the hotel is open to everyone and does not discriminate against anyone.

After the hotel’s statement, netizens started dissing them. One user posted, “One million aura points lost.” Another user called them a coward for shutting off replies on the post so that people can’t express their views on the situation.

DHS’s tantrum against Hilton has escalated the hotel’s response.