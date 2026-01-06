Hilton Hotels Accused of Refusing Rooms to ICE Agents; Spokesperson Responds

MAGA has found a new enemy after Hilton Hotels was accused of canceling several reservations for ICE agents. The allegation came from the Department of Homeland Security, which blasted on X (formerly Twitter), that the move was “UNACCEPTABLE.”

The official DHS account also shared screenshots of an email sent by the hotel chain to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

In the email, Hilton Hotels wrote, “After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name, and we will be canceling your upcoming reservation.”

NO ROOM AT THE INN!@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. This is… pic.twitter.com/qKMKypGtzi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 5, 2026

The email added, “We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation.”

The official account for Homeland Security wrote in the caption, “NO ROOM AT THE INN! @HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement.”

“When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and r–ists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

Needless to say, the post immediately became a hot topic among the MAGA clan, with many calling for a complete boycott of the hotel chain. “Hilton Hotels just made the biggest mistake they ever could. Not allowing DHS and ICE agents to stay in their hotels? Did they not see what we did to Bud Light and Target? You guys know what to do,” wrote one X user with over 400k followers.

I wonder how Everpeak Hospitality has “moved swiftly to address this matter” when @DHSgov and @ICEgov haven’t heard anything from them? https://t.co/FBcFIiL9Ds — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 5, 2026

Another MAGA influencer added, “You all f–ked up! BOYCOTT HILTON HOTELS!” Donald Trump loyalist Laura Loomer was angry as well. Taking to X, she wrote, “Wow, Looks like I’m going to have to reconsider staying at Hilton Hotels.”

“Choose patriotism, cancel Hilton,” another conservative influencer added, and it seems like many MAGA followers have already begun their protest. Corey Inganamort, a right-wing radio show producer, went ahead and canceled his Hilton credit card. He shared the update on X, encouraging others to join him.

Amid the backlash, a spokesperson with Hilton Hotels told the Daily Beast that the issue arose with local owners, not corporate management.

“Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values.”

“We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone,” the spokesperson added.