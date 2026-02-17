DHS And ICE Agents Under Fire For Severely Injuring Protesters With ‘Less-Lethal’ Weapons During Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Donald Trump has deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for his immigrant operations in various cities. Critics say that with legal immunity, these agents are using violence and force while dealing with protesters.

They have military-grade armor and rifles along with less-lethal weapons like rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper bombs. Federal agents have reportedly shot 13 people with guns so far and left many coughing and teary-eyed after unleashing pepper bombs.

ICE agents fatally shot Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti during the immigrant crackdown in Minneapolis. The DHS called both the murder victims “domestic terrorists.”

Pretti was labeled a threat to federal officers because he was carrying a weapon to a protest. However, video footage showed that he did not take out his weapon and was part of a peaceful protest. Homeland Security Secretary

Kristi Noem defended the ICE agent who killed Good, saying it was self-defense.

🚨 ALERT: Federal Agents are Firing Non-Lethal Rounds of Pepper Balls & Bean Bag Rounds at Rioters. Are you OK with THIS? pic.twitter.com/EyuaTpMj5M — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) June 10, 2025

Federal agents using less-lethal weapons are still causing damage, permanently scarring several people. According to NBC News, even the use of less lethal weapons is against the department’s policy. However, during the anti-ICE protests, agents have resorted to open-air raids with physical or chemical weapons.

After reviewing protesters’ testimony and considering video evidence, experts say that the DHS has handled both violent and peaceful protesters the same way with force. Rubén Castillo, a former federal prosecutor, stated, “I’ve never seen federal agents so out of control and acting in such a malicious manner.”

The uproar against ICE intensified after the deaths of innocent people and the deportation of hundreds. It was reported that even elderly U.S. citizens were victims of ICE brutality.

ICE reportedly detained a 5-year-old to use as bait to get to his family members. Agents were also accused of forcing a naturalized U.S. citizen out of his house while he was barely dressed, and it was freezing outside.

The DHS has maintained that activists and politicians are responsible for triggering violence and attacks on the federal agents. They blamed the protesters for damaging the agent’s vehicles, cursing at them and blowing loud whistles. As a result, the federal agents use force and weapons to deal with such protesters, the department has claimed.

The testimonies from our hearing on ICE and DHS made one thing clear: Our own government is maiming, traumatizing, and even killing U.S. citizens and people in this country. They must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/qKggbUWJXD — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 5, 2026

However, DHS’s statement does not align with claims from those who are protesting peacefully and still getting injured. Leon Virden, 73, who went to the protest after Pretti’s death, had to get his jaw reconstructed after an officer used a flash-bang grenade.

In another instance in Southern California, agents were asked to make as many arrests as they could since their goal was to detain 3,000 migrants to not get fired. Vincent Hawkins, a survivor of ICE’s actions in Oregon, was struck in the face with a tear gas canister.

Hawkins ended up getting hurt in the eye with blood flowing down his face. Similarly, Levi Rolles, who attended protests in Illinois, had several wounds on his back after being struck with projectiles.

After anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis, the Trump administration pulled Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino and several agents out of the city. However, the immigration crackdown is still underway.