“Destroyer of lives” – Donald Trump Calls Out James Comey in Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump finally lost it at his old nemesis, James Comey, during an early morning Truth Social rant, after the indictment of the former FBI director. “Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED! It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“There is no way he can explain his way out of it. He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden-appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start.”

Comey, who was fired by Trump as FBI director in 2017, has now been charged with making false statements to Congress and with obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Critics are saying that it is the latest revenge plot by the president against one of his old political enemies.

The targeting of Comey—which even Department of Justice sources are allegedly calling “among the worst abuses” in DOJ history behind Attorney General Pam Bondi’s back—relates to testimony he gave to Congress in 2020 regarding the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference and potential ties to Trump’s campaign.

Comey is charged with lying to a Senate committee about whether he approved of press leaks on the investigation. Although he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, he has refuted the accusations and stated that he will establish his innocence in court. Before 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Trump began speaking against Comey and continued to do so against his longtime foe.

“He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught. James ‘Dirty Cop’ Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid,” Trump wrote in a typical unfiltered message.

“JAMES COMEY IS A DIRTY COP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he added. Comey’s indictment came after Trump publicly urged Bondi to file charges against his opponents, claiming that “nothing is being done,” a startlingly obvious display of the president’s power.

In a video message, the veteran Trump critic and former FBI director refuted the allegations in the indictment released on Thursday.

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way,” Comey said. “We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she’s right. But I’m not afraid and I hope you’re not either.”

CNN reports that Comey is expected to turn himself in to the police later Friday in order to face the allegations.