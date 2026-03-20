The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is getting ready for a big moment as they have started moving the towering Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft back to the launch pad in Florida.

After fixing some technical issues, the agency is preparing for the Artemis II mission, which is going to be an important step toward sending humans back to the Moon.

According to the BBC, the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft are being slowly rolled out from the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center. The journey to Launch Pad 39B takes nearly 12 hours, as the maximum speed of transportation is about 1 mph.

Since the distance is about 4 miles (6.5km), it can take up to 12 hours with slow crawls on bends and an even slower journey up the gentle ramp to the launch pad. The snail’s pace is maintained intentionally to reduce stress on the multi‑billion‑dollar rocket and launch tower.

Engineers are targeting 8 pm ET on Thursday, March 19, for rollout of Artemis II. NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 will carry the 11-million-pound stack at about 1 mph along the four-mile route from the Vehicle Assembly Building at @NASAKennedy to the launch pad. pic.twitter.com/5Agyd997ou — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) March 18, 2026

In addition to it all, the journey is usually conducted at night to avoid weather problems and ensure safety. Meanwhile, it has been reported that engineers found a problem with the flow of helium in the rocket last month. That’s why they had to take the entire Artemis II stack back inside for checks.

It was also reported that prior to the helium issue, engineers noticed some problems, such as a hydrogen leak, that had stopped a test run. These problems and safety checks delayed the mission, pushing it out of its earlier March launch plan, and postponing it to an early‑April launch window.

“While the rocket and spacecraft were in the VAB, engineers also refreshed and retested several systems on the rocket,” NASA reported.

“Engineers activated a new set of flight termination system batteries, replaced other batteries on the upper stage, core stage, and solid rocket boosters, and charged Orion’s launch abort system batteries,” NASA added in a statement.

Following NASA’s statement, it has been revealed that engineers have fixed multiple issues and things are looking better. Now, once the rocket reaches the pad, teams will begin the final step: the “wet dress rehearsal.”

Let’s roll! 🚀 NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft for the @NASAArtemis II mission are making their way to Launch Pad 39B. The overnight journey is expected to take up to 12 hours. https://t.co/JoIOVpXagV — NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) March 20, 2026

During this rehearsal, the rocket is filled with fuel, and a full countdown is practiced. This helps engineers make sure everything works perfectly before the actual launch.

If everything goes as planned, the launch window will open on April 1, and the mission will be led by Reid Wiseman, with Victor Glover as the pilot. In addition, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialists.

The mission will last about 10 days, during which astronauts will fly around the moon and then return to Earth. This time, the mission isn’t about landing on the moon. Instead, their goal is to test the Orion spacecraft in deep space.

Therefore, the Artemis II Orion spacecraft will not enter orbit around the moon. Instead, it will follow a “free return” path, flying around the moon’s far side and using the lunar gravity to swing back toward Earth. Finally, after nine days since the launch, the crew will land in the Pacific Ocean.

We have also added Thursday, April 2 as a potential launch date for Artemis II. Track the mission availability calendar: https://t.co/md0YfudvCd pic.twitter.com/sHBnc5IlLI — NASA (@NASA) March 12, 2026

For the Artemis II mission, NASA is aiming for its first launch attempt at 6:24 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 1, which is 11:24 p.m. in the U.K. However, if that launch is postponed, backup windows are available on April 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Further, it has been revealed that the final chance to launch in April will be on April 30. If Artemis II is successful, humans will once again be a step closer to walking on the moon, 50 years after it was first attempted.