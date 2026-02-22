Science & Tech

NASA Scientists Warn 15,000 Unaccounted ‘City Killer’ Asteroids May Pose Severe Regional Threat to Earth

Published on: February 22, 2026 at 1:58 AM ET

The asteroids are believed to be at least 140 meters in diameter.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
NASA-asteroids
According to NASA, the location of these asteroids is yet to be discovered. Image for representation. (Image Credit: TBIT/Pixabay)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a stern warning after the agency’s head of planetary defense revealed that at least 15,000 mid-sized asteroids are floating around in space. According to the space agency, the location of these space rocks is yet to be discovered. However, they have been dubbed “city killers” due to their gigantic size, which is believed to be at least 140 meters in diameter.

Kelly Fast, who is in charge of tracking any space objects such as asteroids and comets, said that if any of these “city killers” were to hit Earth, it could “really cause regional damage.” During the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual conference in Phoenix, Fast admitted that these mid-sized asteroids are what worry her the most now.

“What keeps me up at night is the asteroids we don’t know about. Small stuff is hitting us all the time so we’re not so much worried about that,” she said at the conference.

“And we’re not so worried about the large ones from the movies because we know where they are. It’s the ones in between, about 140 meters and larger, that could really do regional rather than global damage and we don’t know where they are,” Fast added.

She continued, “It’s estimated there are about 25,000 of those and we’re only about 40 percent of the way through. It takes time to find them, even with the best telescopes.”

Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University, also issued a similar warning. Chabot claimed that if one of these asteroids were to plummet into our Earth, the planet would fail miserably to defend itself.

“We worry about these city killer asteroids. DART was a great demonstration, but we don’t have [another] sitting around ready to go if there was a threat that we needed to use it for,” Chabot said. She was referring to a 2022 mission she led called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART).

The mission proved that during an emergency, if an asteroid were to come very close to the Earth, we could use a rocket to deflect it off course. However, according to the expert, it could be quite impossible if the disaster were to truly strike again.

“If something like YR4 had been headed toward the Earth, we would not have any way to go and deflect it actively right now. We could be prepared for this threat. And I don’t see that investment being made,” said Chabot.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *